Hiya Toys Debuts New Energized Godzilla Figure from Godzilla x Kong

Coming to life from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the King of the Monster is back and with a new energized form

The 7" tall figure features UV reactive blue paint, simulating Godzilla's atomic breath.

Priced at $51, with pre-orders available, the figure is set to launch in Q1 2025.

Godzilla comes with articulated joints and an extra pair of hands for diverse posing.

Get ready to enhance your Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse collection, as a new Godzilla figure is on the way from Hiya Toys. Coming to life from the latest MonsterVerse installment with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the newly Energized Godzilla is here. Coming in at 7″ tall, the King of the Monsters is charged up and ready for some devastation. Unlike the previous Hiya Toys release, this version features a new blue paint deco that has added UV properties, allowing him to glow under the light. This changed the entire figure, making him go from a sleek neon pop deco to charging up his hyper beam attack, aka his atomic breath. Energized Godzilla is nicely sculpted and will be a real treat to add to any collection or enhance any Kaiju battle on your shelves. Priced at $51, the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Energized variant is set to arrive in Q1 2025, and pre-orders for the Titan are already live.

HIYA Exquisite The New Empire Energized Godzilla

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire coming to theaters. This time, it thrusts Kong and Godzilla into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans. Stands 7inch tall, be crafted based on the original CG data from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Multiple layers of paint capture the intricate details of the body, with fluorescent coatings applied to dorsal and skin. Under UV light recreating the effect of energy flowing whole body after Godzilla absorbs power, ready for next heat ray attack."

"Features multiple joints throughout the body, ensuring an authentic appearance while providing a wide range of articulation, including an articulated tail for posing and display in collections. Moreover, it includes an extra pair of replacement hand parts, enabling effortless recreation of various action poses from the movie!"

