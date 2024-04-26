Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic world, mattel

Jurassic World: Dominion Giganotosaurus Joins the Hammond Collection

Mattel is not done with their Hammond Collection just yet as more Jurassic World dinosaurs have arrived and are hungry

Article Summary Mattel's Hammond Collection adds a 29" long Giganotosaurus from Jurassic World: Dominion.

The figure features 21 points of articulation, textured details, and realistic glass eyes.

Priced at $49.99, the model is set for a June 2024 release with pre-orders available now.

It boasts a poseable tongue, stretchy jaw tendons, and a wired tail for dynamic posing.

The Giganotosaurus is a fearsome and formidable dinosaur species that was featured in Jurassic World Dominion. As one of the largest carnivorous dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth, the Giganotosaurus is a terrifying dinosaur to come across. The beauty is even more aggressive than even the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex, but nothing can keep that king down. Mattel has unveiled that the Giganotosaurus will join their growing Jurassic World Hammond Collection. Coming in at 29" long, this hungry dinosaur will feature 21 points of articulation, textured detail, and glass eyes. Mattel has nicely brought this brute from Jurassic World: Dominion to life, and it will be an impressive dinosaur to have in any collection. It has been quite some time since we have seen new Hammond Collection figures, so there is still hope to see a fully articulated Indominus Rex in the future. The Giganotosaurus is priced at $49.99, it is set to arrive in June 2024 and pre-orders are live online.

Jurassic World: Hammond Collection – Giganotosaurus

"This Giganotosaurus is a gigantic addition to the Hammond Collection of dinosaur figures, representing the species introduced in Jurassic World Dominion. The Giganotosaurus becomes the largest carnivorous dinosaur in the Jurassic World Hammond Collection, which has created a new standard for collector figures with deluxe articulation and lifelike details. The Giganotosaurus stars as main dinosaur antagonist and "the biggest carnivore the world has ever seen," with a memorable final battle against the Therizinosaurus and T. Rex."

"This more than 29-inch long figure is collector-level accurate, with lifelike details like premium glass eyes, stretchy jaw tendons, a soft plastic posable tongue and a posable wired tail. This figure allows great posability, with 21 articulated joints, including a jaw that opens to 30 degrees. From posable tongue to wired tail, it's ready for action moves and distinctive poses."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!