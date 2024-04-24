Posted in: Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: "Table Is Set. Now Get Ready for 8, 9, and 10": Beau DeMayo

If you thought a lot went on during this week's episode of X-Men '97, Beau DeMayo advises fans to get ready for what's still to come...

Okay, so here's a spoiler-free rundown of what went on this week with Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 S01E07: "Bright Eyes" (directed by Emi-Emmet Yonemura and written by Charley Feldman & JB Ballard). As we saw from the preview above, Rogue goes the f**k off in some very violent ways before General [SPOILER] and shield-slinger [SPOILER] show up to offer the intel that she needs. [SPOILER] is murdered by an associate of Mister Sinister, while Rogue taking care of [SPOILER] doesn't go exactly as planned – and the next thing we know, they have a human-Sentinel hybrid to deal with. Thankfully, [SPOILER] shows up to take down the threat and offer the team a heads-up that Sinister is working with someone who is looking to deal the team some serious pain – [SPOILER], who reveals to Sinister that Xavier is on his way back to Earth. And did we mention that [SPOILER] is keeping the very-much-still-alive [SPOILER] a prisoner? Pretty good, right? Now, series creator/writer Beau DeMayo has checked in to let fans know that even with everything that went down this week, this is just the prelude for the big stuff that's about to hit.

"Table is set. Now get ready for 8, 9, and 10… 😬," DeMayo wrote in a tweet/x earlier today. Of course, he's referencing the three-part "Tolerance Is Extinction" season finale that kicks off next week. Here's a look at DeMayo's tweet/x from earlier today – followed by some past insights from DeMayo during the production of the hit animated series:

Table is set. Now get ready for 8, 9, and 10… 😬 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Back in October 2022, DeMayo and Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television & animation for Marvel Studios, shared their feelings on the impact that the animated series had during an interview with Marvel.com in honor of the 30th anniversary of X-Men: The Animated Series.

"You can't overstate what the Lewalds and Larry Houston did with 'X-Men: The Animated Series.' Thirty years ago, this underdog cartoon did in real life what Professor X's students did in the comics: saved people," DeMayo explained. "I've always said I owe my life to the show, and many on 'X-Men '97' feel the same. The show just 'went there.' It didn't care that it was a cartoon. It knew that we all know what it feels like to be an outsider, to feel misunderstood, or like we don't belong. But 'X-Men: The Animated Series' showed us how anyone can use empathy, grace, and teamwork to build a family that can withstand whatever the world throws at them. And thirty years later, its message of hope remains as relevant as ever."

Winderbaum added, "As a kid, 'X-Men: The Animated Series' was my gateway into comics, and now as a producer, it's amazing to see just how influential the show was. It is by far the most-referenced touchstone for filmmakers, writers, and directors who come in to work with us at Marvel Studios."

Previously, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. Here's a look at two highlights offering some insight into just how much the creative team wanted the new series to stand on its own and respect what came before it:

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

