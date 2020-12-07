Big Sky: ABC Extends Its Stay by 6 Eps; "Unfinished Business" Preview

Before we head into a preview for this week's episode of ABC and David E. Kelley's mystery thriller, some great news for Big Sky fans. After only airing three episodes so far this season, the network has ordered six additional of the Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and John Carroll Lynch-starring series- bringing the season's total episode order to 16 (a very good sign). The series is off to a promising start, having locked in 10.8 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days across both digital and linear platforms. ABC's highest-rated debut since 2018's The Rookie was followed by a second episode that maintained 100% of its Live+3 premiere rating among the same demo and a larger viewing audience.

In honor of the good news, here's a look at this week's episode followed by an overview (with a preview image from "Unfinished Business" above):

Big Sky season 1, episode 4 "Unfinished Business": Unsatisfied with the investigation now that the girls' disappearance has made headlines, Cassie and Jenny take things into their own hands, tapping into their individual strengths to make headway in the case. Meanwhile, Legarski attempts to keep cool, but Ronald takes a different approach to protecting himself. Still captive, Danielle and Jerrie tend to Grace, who makes a painful decision in an attempt to save them all. Written by Annakate Chappell and Matthew Tinker, and directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

ABC's Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. Guest-starring in this episode is Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell. Guest starring in "Unfinished Business" is Brooke Smith as Merrilee, Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Box, Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.