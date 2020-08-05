Big Sky: ABC Releases Teasers for David E. Kelley Thriller Series

ABC is hoping that veteran television executive producer David E. Kelley can bring a whole lot of that Big Little Lies magic he brought HBO over to their 2020-2021 programming season. This week, viewers were treated to two teasers for the Kelley and the network's upcoming drama-thriller Big Sky. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series stars Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), Ryan Phillippe (Shooter), and more, in what vibes like a mash-up of Ozark, True Detective, and Twin Peaks. While you won't be seeing the cast and maybe 1.8 seconds of some type of footage, both teasers make the most of their brief time to leave us more than just a little curious:

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. The series is executive produced by Kelley, Box, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, and Paul McGuigan, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.