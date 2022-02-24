Big Sky Confirms Bernard White Set for Key Season 2 Recurring Role

With the second season of ABC's Katheryn Winnick & Kylie Bunbury-starring Big Sky back to hitting screens, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Bernard White (Roar, Kidding) has joined the cast in what is being described as "a heavily recurring role. White's Verr Bhullar is the refined, watchful patriarch of the powerful Bhullar drug cartel. By turns distant, judgmental, and tender, he's impossible to please, much to the ire of his two children-lieutenants, Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber). After abruptly and mysteriously deciding to move operations from Canada to Montana, Veer must reckon with his unruly kids, his unraveling sanity, and the future of his criminal empire. Earlier this month, Constance Zimmer (Good Trouble, Condor) joined the cast in another key recurring role (more on that below).

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10 "Happy Thoughts": Ren intervenes with Jenny's plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment. Then, Cassie and Lindor discover the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly join forces with a familiar face. Later, Jag and Ren, anxiously awaiting their father's visit, find themselves at odds about how to deal with the problem of Joseph's ranch; but will the pressure of impressing him lead them down a familiar (and dangerous) path?

Zimmer's Alicia is an accountant who proved herself invaluable to Veer Bhullar's (White) business even before they fell in love. Charismatic, cunning, and confident, Alicia's success comes from her tendency to observe and assess long before she acts. But while Alicia may have earned Veer's trust, her real challenge will be earning the trust of Veer's children, Ren and Jag, who will do whatever it takes to protect their legacy from interfering outsiders. Now here's a look at the most recent teaser for the show's return later this month:

In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.