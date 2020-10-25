Big Sky Preview: Jenny, Cassie & Cody Aren't Quite on the Same Page

With less than a month to go until ABC and David E. Kelley's (Big Little Lies) drama-thriller Big Sky reveals its mysteries (Tuesday, November 17, to be precise), viewers have already been chewing through the official trailer that was released earlier this month (over 3 million of you just through the network's official clip). Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series focuses on two missing young women and how that case throws open the doors to something even darker and more sinister than Katheryn Winnick's Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury's Cassie Dewell, or Ryan Phillippe's Cody Hoyt could ever realize.

But as you're about to see in the following teaser, the only way Jenny, Cassie, and Cody can solve this mystery before any more victims fall, the three will have to put aside their deeply personal issues and get on the same page:

Here's your look at the full trailer for ABC's Big Sky– where beautiful places hide some of the darkest secrets:

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Valerie Mahaffey (Dead to Me) as Helen Pergman. The series is executive produced by Kelley, Box, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, and Paul McGuigan, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.