Big Sky Season 2 Casting News Proves Big Season 1 Finale Spoiler

So there's some big casting news that fans of ABC and David E. Kelley's Big Sky will want to know about, but there's a small problem. By knowing the news, you'll know how an important cliffhanger from the first season of the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-starring drama-thriller. So here's what we're going to do. We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer. So if you want to know, then keep reading on. Otherwise, check out some of the other cool stuff we having on BCTV.

Looks like Omar Metwally's left-for-dead U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor will be getting a whole lot better, with TV Line reporting exclusively that Metwally has been promoted to a series regular with the second season. The series itself will be going a big change when it returns on September 30- a move to Thursdays, anchoring Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Also joining the cast this season are Michelle Veintimilla as Rosie Amaya, Sebastian Roché as Sheriff Wagy, Carlos Gomez as Gil Amaya, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, Zoë Noelle Baker as Phoebe Leyendecker, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ted Levine as Horst Kleinsasser, Michael Raymond-James as Blake Kleinsasser, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser, and Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.