Big Sky Season 2 Episode 12 Preview: Cassie & Ronald's Final Showdown?

Want to know one of the best ways to know that something big might be happening in an upcoming episode of a series? When you only get one preview image for that episode when you would normally get double-digits. That's the case this week with ABC's Big Sky, which offers us a single image of Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) with a look on her face that has us concerned considering how close she and Lindor (Omar Metwally) are to Ronald (Brian Geraghty) and Scarlet (Anja Savcic). And that's just the beginning of what's ahead, with Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) second-guessing who she trusts while Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber) are forced into an uneasy alliance. All of that and more in the following preview image (sorry), episode overview, and promo for Thursday night's episode "A Good Boy."

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 12 "A Good Boy": Determined to save Max and Rachel, Jenny reluctantly partners with T-lock but quickly learns not everyone deserves her trust. Meanwhile, with Cassie and Lindor close on their trail, Scarlett prepares to do whatever it takes to keep her and Ronald safe. Later, realizing their father has not laid all cards on the table, Ren and Jag form an unexpected alliance to uncover the truth.

In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.