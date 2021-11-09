Big Sky Season 2 Returns This Week: E05/E06 Images, Overviews Released

After a few weeks off, ABC's Big Sky returns this week with "Mother Nurture" as Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) try to keep an all-out war from breaking out between local drug lords and the Canadian cartel that's come to visit- all while trying to keep from getting killed themselves. Meanwhile, Brian Geraghty's Ronald (appears) to be coming around to Wolf's (John Carroll Lynch) way of thinking, while a plan to save Jeremy Ray Taylor's Bridger (and stay alive while doing it) gets underway and Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel) is haunted by more old ghosts from her past. And that's just the return episode, folks! Thankfully we have preview images and overviews for both "Mother Nurture" as well as next week's episode, "Heart-Shaped Charm"- check them out below:

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 5 "Mother Nurture": Cassie and Jenny struggle to dodge Donno's attacks and the kids attempt to save Bridger as Ren is forced to figure out what happened to her plan. Meanwhile, change is in the air when Ronald seemingly experiences a breakthrough and Jerrie receives an unwelcome visitor from her past. Later, Jenny's unwillingness to drop a lead lands her in hot water with Travis and his not-so-forgiving bosses. Written by Annakate Chappell and directed by Darren Grant. Guest Starring is Ryan O'Nan as Donno, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya, Michael Malarkey as Trevor, Vinny Chhibber as Jagat "Jag" Bhullar, Madelyn Kientz as Max, Troy Johnson as Harper, Lola Reid as Madison, Jeremy Taylor as Bridger, and Romy Rosemont as Agatha.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6 "Heart-Shaped Charm": Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley's curiosity gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays Wolf a visit. Written by Ryan O'Nan and directed by Ben Hernandez Bray. Guest Starring is Ryan O'Nan as Donno, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya, Madelyn Kientz as Max, Troy Johnson as Harper, Lola Reid as Madison, Jeremy Taylor as Bridger, Romy Rosemont as Agatha, David Meunier as Dietrich, and Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Tubb.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 2×05 Promo (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeOHbXaMRfI)

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.