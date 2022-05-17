Big Sky Season 3 Moving to Wednesday Nights, Joining Abbott Elementary

We already knew that the third season of David E. Kelley & ABC's Kylie Bunbury & Katheryn Winnick– starring Big Sky was going to be pretty big when they announced that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) and Reba McEntire (Reba, Young Sheldon) were joining the cast. We just didn't know it was going to be so big that it would have to move to a new night, but that's what the network confirmed on Tuesday. The third season will now air on Wednesday nights at 10 pm ET- anchoring The Connors, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary (also on a new night), and Home Economics. As for the upcoming season's recent additions, McEntire's Sunny Brick is the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers. Ackles' Beau Arlen is a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher) and is set to be introduced during this week's season finale. In addition, Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been promoted to a series regular for the third season. Now here's a look back at the preview images for Ackles' debut on the season finale "Catch a Few Fish":

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18 "Catch a Few Fish": In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he's crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.