Billy on the Street All-Star Elena Joins Billy Eichner for New Episode

With all due respect to Paul Rudd and Jack Black? When you're Billy Eichner, and you're utilizing the raw power of Billy on the Street to get the word out about your rom-com, Bros? You know there's only one person you can turn to. That's right… Elena is back! And if you're a fan of the original series run, then there's not much more that needs to be said. If you're new to Billy on the Street, then let's just say you're about to learn why Elena is considered Eichner's best "co-host."

With all of that in mind, here's a look at the latest episode of Billy on the Street (the best of the three released so far):

In the previous episode, Eichner was joined by Black… though as you're about to see, at least one person thinks it's Zach Galifianakis:

And in the first of the new episodes, Eichner was joined by Rudd:

Billy on the Street has Eichner take to the streets of New York to ask pedestrians questions about pop culture, usually using recurring games like "For A Dollar" and "Quizzed in the Face" and sometimes accompanied by a celebrity guest. Some past celebrity guests have included: Tina Fey (30 Rock), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express), Will Ferrell (The Other Guys), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men). Created and executive-produced by Eichner through the comedy website Funny or Die, Billy on the Street aired its first three seasons on Fuse from 2011-2014. The series moved to truTV in 2015 for its fourth and fifth seasons, ending its run in 2017 (but finding new life on digital platforms before going into hibernation in 2019). The series would go on to be nominated in 2017 for the Emmy for Best Variety-Sketch Series for the Hamm episode:

In an interview with Vanity Fair from a few years back, Eichner alluded to the idea that Billy on the Street was an evolving thing and that some type of change was inevitable. "My gut tells me that 'Billy on the Street' has always been a bit of an evolving animal," he told the publication. "It started off in segments in my live show, then became segments online, then became a long-form show on one network, then moved to another network, but still had pieces going viral all the time . . . I want to meet my fans where they are, so it's certainly not going away. I would hate for it to go away. I don't know if it's going to take up as much space in my brain as it used to, as much time in my schedule as it used to, but I think it will continue to be a part of my life, and I just have to weave it into all of the other things I'm trying to do."