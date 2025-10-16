Posted in: Anime, DVD/Blu-ray, Pop Culture, TV, Video | Tagged: Black Jack

Black Jack: The Complete OVA Series Coming to Blu-Ray from AnimEigo

Black Jack: The Complete OVA Series, adapted from Osamu Tezuka's manga, is set for Blu-Ray from AnimEigo and is available for preorder.

Article Summary Black Jack: The Complete OVA Series arrives on Blu-ray from AnimEigo, now available for preorder.

Based on Osamu Tezuka’s classic manga, Black Jack delivers gripping, high-stakes medical drama anime.

Directed by anime legend Osamu Dezaki, the OVAs showcase stylish visuals and pioneering animation techniques.

All 12 Black Jack OVA episodes are fully remastered in 1080p HD, accessible to fans after nearly 20 years.

Everyone in Japan knows Osamu Tezuka's classic manga series Black Jack. It might be his most famous series after Astro Boy. A riveting "Dr. House meets the X-Files" style medical drama based on the bestselling classic 1970s manga series by Osamu Tezuka, the Black Jack OVAs depict the adventures of a mysterious but extraordinarily talented physician who solves the most challenging medical cases…for a price. These episodes expanded the popular Black Jack anime franchise and were directed by the legendary Osamu Dezaki, a cofounder of Studio Madhouse. The OVAs were celebrated for breathtaking animation, drama, and use of innovative directing techniques. Unavailable for nearly 20 years, the new AnimEigo release presents all 12 OVA episodes in crisp 1080p HD for the first time in this comprehensive Blu-ray home media release.

When mysterious medical ailments strike, there is only one person to call: the mysterious Black Jack – an unlicensed doctor who can solve any malady… for a price. Aided by his zesty little companion Pinoko, Dr. Black Jack travels the world, curing diseases that, at times, seem almost supernatural. But there is always a cure… or is there?

Director Osamu Dezaki had a tremendous impact on the anime industry over his nearly 50-year career. His distinct visual style made use of methods such as split-screen and stark lighting, and he developed several proprietary techniques such as "pastel freeze frames" and the "tripe swish pan." Pastel freeze frames, which he called "postcard memories," featured a scene fading into an identical image that mimicked a detailed "painting" of the shot, and the "triple swish pan" that repeated quick cuts of a climactic moment in rapid succession to emphasize a very dramatic scene. These became signature techniques Dezaki used frequently throughout Black Jack.

In 1963, Dezaki joined Osamu Tezuka's animation studio, Mushi Production, and made his directorial debut in 1970 with the boxing drama, Ashita no Joe (Tomorrow's Joe). In 1972, he co-founded the legendary anime studio, Madhouse. Dezaki's other notable credits included Astro Boy, Space Cobra, Rose of Versailles and Nobody's Boy Remi (also available on Blu-ray from AnimEigo).

Black Jack: The Complete OVA Series is available for preorder.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!