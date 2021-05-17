Black Lightning Season 4 E12 Preview: Tobias Whale's Endgame Begins

After nearly four seasons, the battle for the heart and soul of Freeland had to come down to Tobias (Marvin Jones III) and Jefferson (Cress Williams). But while Tobias readies his final place to claim total victory, Jefferson has learned that he can't fight this fight alone- and that Jefferson's strength in knowing and admitting when he needs help could be the very thing that leads to Tobias's downfall. Written by Brusta Brown and John Mitchell Todd and directed by Benny Boom, here's a look at the preview images and overview for "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One," followed by a teaser for the series' final two episodes- with The CW's Black Lightning returning this Monday night:

Black Lightning Season 4, Episode 12 "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One": PENULTIMATE – Jefferson (Cress Williams) realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) is focusing on an end game. Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Benny Boom.

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man with many faces. He is a former Olympic athlete, respected educator and a father of two. He is also Black Lightning, superpowered protector of the fictional city of Freeland with the ability to sense and harness electricity. Jefferson is not the only one with powers and multiple faces.

His oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams), is a medical student, health clinic volunteer and dedicated social activist. She is also the superhero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength for as long as she can hold her breath. Finally, Jefferson's youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), is a fiery teen who inherited her father's athletic gifts but not his desire to be an athlete. Jennifer also inherited superpowers. Her body generates pure electrical energy and she possesses the potential to be more powerful than Anissa or Jefferson and is known as Lightning. Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) is Jefferson's ex-wife but they are still very much in love in addition to sharing the load as co-parents. She's also an expert in metahuman medicine.

Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including a war between a menacing gang that calls itself The 100, and a criminal cartel backed by the Pierce family's nemesis, the infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III). Fortunately, the family has allies in their fight, Jefferson's surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (James Remar).

The CW's Black Lightning stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce/Thunder/Blackbird, James Remar as Peter Gambi, Christine Adams as Lynn Pierce, Marvin Jones III as Tobias Whale, Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne/Painkiller, and Chantel Thuy as Grace Choi. Produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, Sarah Schechter, Oz Scott, Charles D. Holland, and Pat Charles.