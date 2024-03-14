Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: black mirror, charlie brooker, preview, season 7, trailer

Black Mirror: Six-Episode Season 7 Includes "USS Callister" Sequel

The six-episode seventh season of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror hits Netflix in 2025 and includes a sequel to Season 4's "USS Callister."

Article Summary Black Mirror Season 7 to debut in 2025 featuring a "USS Callister" sequel.

Charlie Brooker, Jessica Rhoades & Annabel Jones return as executive producers.

Brooker highlights disinformation and misinformation as societal threats.

Next on Netflix event in London reveals details on the upcoming season.

Back in November 2023, the word came down that Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror would be returning for a seventh season – with production expected to begin later this year. At the time, that was all of the details that we had – but that changed earlier today during the Next on Netflix event in London earlier today. The six-episode season of the Netflix anthology series will arrrive in 2025 – and it will include a sequel to the Season 4 episode "USS Callister" (directed by Toby Haynes and written by Brooker & William Bridges). In the teaser that was released, it's confirmed that Jesse Plemons' Robert Daly – "but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning." Brooker, Jessica Rhoades & Annabel Jones will executive-produce.

Last summer, Brooker was given a chance to do what the popular anthology series has done so well for five seasons – offer us a heads-up/warning of the societal woes that are on the horizon. As someone who's been the mastermind behind a streaming series that's given us a lot to think (and worry) about, what's coming on the horizon that's causing Brooker some serious concern?

Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025. pic.twitter.com/uJmpxEhZH4 — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Short term, the thing that worries me is disinformation, misinformation: the unfunny end of that image of the Pope in a puffer jacket that went viral a few weeks ago and turned out to have been generated by an AI," Brooker shared during an interview with Wired. "You can obviously see what happens when stuff like that is weaponized, and that's going to be coming very soon. That's terrifying because some of the gatekeepers don't seem to give a shit or are actively encouraging that. So that frightens me – what people do when they're afraid and misinformed. This is depressing, isn't it? That is probably going to be our biggest challenge over the next 10 years. And then beyond that, all the rest of it: climate, nukes, you name it."

A Look at Netflix's Black Mirror Season 6

With an all-star season cast that includes [takes a deep breath] Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz, here's a look at what you need to know about the five chapters:

"Joan is Awful": Directed by Ally Pankiw and starring Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, and Himesh Patel. An average woman learns that Hayek is portraying her in a streaming series based on her life (vibes The Truman Show).

"Loch Henry": Directed by Sam Miller and starring Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan. A young couple, a Scottish town, and a twisted story of the town's past leads to some very unexpected results.

"Beyond the Sea": Directed by John Crowley and starring Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, and Rory Culkin. Set in a 1969 that's not quite like ours, two men face the fallout from an "unimaginable tragedy" while on a dangerous high-teach mission.

"Mazey Day": Directed by Uta Briesewitz and starring Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, and Danny Ramirez. Dealing with the paparazzi is tough enough as it is. But if you're a celebrity looking to clean up a hit-and-run incident? Ouch…

"Demon 79": Directed by Toby Haynes, co-written by Brooker & Bisha K. Ali (Ms. Marvel), and starring Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, and David Shields. Taking place in 1979 Northern England, the episode sees a sales assistant being instructed to take some horrible steps to prevent an impending disaster.

