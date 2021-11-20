Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Crunchyroll & Toonami Release E03 Previews

After a breathtaking two-episode premiere last weekend, Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Blade Runner: Black Lotus comes storming back to our screens this weekend with the third episode of the season, "The Human Condition." To help get viewers excited for what's to come, the streaming service and Adult Swim's Saturday late-night anime programming block are offering two new sneak previews as Elle (Arisa Shida/Jessica Henwick) learns more startling truths about the nature of her identity.

Directed by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), Blade Runner: Black Lotus is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer. Now here's a look at two preview clips from "The Human Condition," with Elle's questions about replicants raising Joseph's (Yoshiko Sakakibara/Peyton List) concerns about why the sudden interest:

Elle asks Joseph about replicants and he questions her sudden curiosity on the subject.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blade Runner: Black Lotus | EXCLUSIVE EPISODE 3 CLIP (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLRnBuelbVM)

Here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Toonami & Crunchyroll's Blade Runner: Black Lotus, followed by a series overview and a featurette where the creative team takes viewers behind the scenes to show them what went into making the original anime:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Official Trailer | BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlmnXPRJbGg)

Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Behind the Scenes: Creating the World of BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTmWJjyI0Mc)

Now here's a look back at the official opening credits for Adult Swim and Crunchyroll's Blade Runner: Black Lotus, followed by a look at both voice casts and their characters:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Sequence | Blade Runner: Black Lotus | Toonami (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZhVHq8GjZI)

Inspired by the film franchise, the 13-episode series stars Jessica Henwick, Arisa Shida, Will Yun Lee, Shinshu Fuji, Samira Wiley, Takako Honda, Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Josh Duhamel, Taiten Kusunoki, Peyton List, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Stephen Root, Hochu Otsuka, Barkhad Abdi, Takayuki Kinba, Gregg Henry, Masane Tsukayama, Henry Czerny, Akio Nojima, Jason Spisak, and Kazuki Yao.

Henwick/Shida voice Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose. Lee/Fuji voice Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles. Wiley/Hona voice Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit. Cox/Hashi voice Niander Wallace Sr, founder & CEO of the Wallace Corporation. Bentley/Koyasu voice Niander Wallace Jr, a brilliant scientist working for his father. Duhamel/Kusunoki voice Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner. List/Sakakibara voice Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief. Root/Otsuka voice Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD. Abdi/Kinba voice Doc Badger, a black market dealer. Henry/Tsukayama voice Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production. Spisak/Yao voice Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation.