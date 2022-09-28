Blade Runner, Lazor Wulf, Shenmue, Tigtone, Fena Off Adult Swim Site

To say that the past few months have been brutal for animation when it comes to streaming services would be an understatement. And while Netflix & Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting and tax write-off measures have had the heaviest impact on kids/family programming, all animation genres have felt the cuts. Unfortunately, there's more news to report on that front. CN News/Schedules reported via Twitter (check them out here) that Blade Runner: Black Lotus, as well as Fena: Pirate Princess, Lazor Wulf, Shenmue: The Animation, and Tigtone had been removed from the website of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Adult Swim. For Lazor Wulf and Tigtone, their HBO Max runs apparently end tonight (with Blade Runner: Black Lotus also a possibility), with the two anime still available on Crunchyroll. As noted, the big question now is if any of those shows disappear from digital download stores. If that's the case, then that means they're joining Batgirl, Final Space, and others in tax write-off oblivion. In a retweet, Jason DeMarco, SVP of Action and Anime, Warner Discovery & Toonami co-creator, confirmed the reporting from CN News/Schedules, adding that early planning on a second season of Shenmue was already underway based on the first season's performance.

"Sorry guys. This happened. You can still watch all of the anime on Crunchyroll and it will still be available as digital downloads. And yes, it's looking like no S2 of Shenmue, even though sadly- it did well enough that we were gearing up for S2. Maybe one day…," DeMarco wrote in the tweet (and you can check out the entire exchange below):

The following shows have been removed from Adult Swim's website:

– Blade Runner: Black Lotus

– Fena: Pirate Princess

– Lazor Wulf

– Shenmue: The Animation

– Tigtone — CN News/Schedules (@CNschedules) September 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Lazor Wulf and Tigtone leave HBO Max tomorrow night, likely meaning Black Lotus will as well. The three anime are all still on Crunchyroll (as they were co-productions), and hopefully all five will stick around on digital stores. — CN News/Schedules (@CNschedules) September 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

If you start seeing these shows get removed from online stores like iTunes or Amazon in the next few weeks, assume they're getting written off. Otherwise, they're being stuffed in that increasingly expanding vault that already has Infinity Train and OK KO in it. — CN News/Schedules (@CNschedules) September 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Sorry guys. This happened. You can still watch all of the anime on Crunchyroll and it will still be available as digital downloads. And yes, it's looking like no S2 of Shenmue, even though sadly- it did well enough that we were gearing up for S2. Maybe one day… https://t.co/WpM3O6NcSC — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) September 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

After he witnesses his father's murder at the family dojo, Ryo Hazuki dedicates his life to finding the man responsible – a mission that takes him from the streets of Yokosuka, Japan, to the sprawling metropolis of Hong Kong and beyond. Soon he'll learn that larger, mystical forces are at play as he trains to become the ultimate martial artist in his quest for revenge. The anime series will follow his journey from a young man looking for answers to a master of martial and mystical arts. Produced by Crunchyroll and Adult Swim (Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus), Shenmue was directed by Sakurai Chikara (One Punch Man season 2, Naruto) with animation production by Telecom Animation Film, and production management provided by Sola Entertainment. Video game creator Yu Suzuki served as an executive producer.