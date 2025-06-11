Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, TV | Tagged: big finish, blakes 7

Blake's 7 Sequel Novel "Afterlife" Gets Big Finish Audiobook Adapt

Blake's 7: Afterlife, Tony Attwood's 1984 cult sequel novel of the TV series, has been adapted into an audiobook by Big Finish.

Big Finish has produced an audiobook of Blake's 7: Afterlife, Tony Attwood's 1984 novel, which explores what happens after the dramatic end of cult TV series Blake's 7, for release in October 2025. When Terry Nation's acclaimed science fiction series Blake's 7 ended in 1981, audiences were left reeling by the shocking ending – and wondering what happened next. Their questions were answered in the '80s novel, written by Attwood, who had previously compiled the definitive Blake's 7 Programme Guide. Well, answers for fans who wouldn't accept that everyone was simply gunned down in the final minutes of the final episode of the TV series. What? You're complaining about spoilers? That was 49 years ago!

In the story, developed from an idea by screenwriter and key writer of Blake's 7 Chris Boucher, the surviving members of Blake's rebellious crew continue their fight against the Terran Federation, while the sinister Servalan tightens her grip on the galaxy. Afterlife has long been out of print but will soon be available once more in audiobook format. This new reading is performed by Alastair Lock, who regular Big Finish Blake's 7 listeners will know as the voice of Orac and Zen, Blake's starship and the sarcastic computer, respectively.

Blake's 7: Afterlife – What if Everyone Didn't Die (Yet)?

Did Blake's death really mean the end of the fight against the evil forces of the Federation? Was the vulnerable thief Vila killed – or just wounded? What happened to the computer, Orac? Would the scheming Servalan regain her old power base?

And what of Avon himself, the unbeatable, unpredictable paranoid who had ended it all?

Nine million people watched the dramatic final episode of the Blake's 7 TV series. And not one could ever forget–or fathom- the final catastrophic shootout on Gauda Prime.

"Afterlife" is Tony Attwood's brilliant continuation of Blake's 7 story. The audiobook will include a PDF download of the novel's original 2,000-word glossary.

Producer Peter Anghelides said, "When we released the audiobook of Paul Darrow's prequel novel Avon: A Terrible Aspect, we knew we wanted to do the same with Tony Attwood's Afterlife, because it's the other original novel from the time of the TV series that bookends the whole of Blake's 7. The book was first published by Target Books in 1984 – appropriately enough, a year that's long associated in literature with a dystopian world ruled over by a dictatorial leader. Four decades later, we are revisiting that world of a faceless bureaucracy cruelly directed by an uncaring supreme commander.

"Following directly on from the explosive TV finale, Afterlife reveals not only the consequences for our heroes from Scorpio, but also what happened to the character most significantly absent from that story – Servalan herself. Now fans can hear these startling events brilliantly read by the familiar voice of Alistair Lock in this brand-new reading."

Blake's 7: Afterlife is now available to pre-order as a digital download for £21.99. This audiobook contains adult material and may not be suitable for younger listeners. So, hooray? The audiobook has a running time of seven hours and fifty minutes, and is now available to pre-order as a digital download for £21.99, exclusively from Big Finish.

