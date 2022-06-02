Blood and Guts, Hair vs. Hair Match Set for AEW Dynamite This Month

It looks like Chris Jericho will compete in a second Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite later this month… but will he be competing… bald?! In addition to the Blood and Guts match scheduled for the June 29th episode of Dynamite, Jericho will also compete against former Inner Circle teammate Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match. That match will take place on the June 15th episode of Dynamite, so if Jericho loses, he won't have time to grow back his luscious mane.

Here's how it all happened. Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society took to the ring on AEW Dynamite last night to gloat about their victory at Double or Nothing in the Anarchy in the Arena match against the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana and Ortiz. As Jericho hypocritically complained about Kingston trying to light him on fire, Kingston and William Regal came to the stage to challenge Jericho and his gang to a Blood and Guts match.

Jericho initially refused, but when Kingston came closer to the ring to draw Jericho's lackeys out to beat him down, Ortiz appeared behind Jericho, laid him out with his mad ball, and snipped a lock of Jericho's hair with a pair of scissors. An irate Jericho then agreed to the Blood and Guts match, which will presumably feature the same participants as Anarchy in the Arena. However, Jericho wanted revenge on Ortiz first, so he challenged him to a hair vs. hair match weeks before Blood and Guts.

While it's hard to predict who will win, it wouldn't be the worst idea for Jericho to have an excuse to shave his head. As happens to everyone with great hair eventually, Jericho has been thinning on top for a while, leading to some embarrassing close-ups and the occasional use of what appears to be spray paint to fill it in. It wouldn't be the first time in his career Jericho sported a shorted cut, and perhaps, seeing the end was near, he just wanted to have one last good run with the long hair before it became impossible. In any case, we've got two fun matches to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling