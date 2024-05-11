Posted in: Casting, Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: sigourney weaver, star wars, the mandalorian & grogu

Star Wars Adding Sigourney Weaver To Cast Of Mandalorian & Grogu

Star Wars news, as it looks like Sigourney Weaver is signing on to the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu in an undisclosed role.

Star Wars fans, an interesting new casting possibility popped up overnight. The iconic Sigourney Weaver is in talks to join the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu. This, of course, is the movie set in the popular corner of the galaxy far, far away from the mega-popular show on Disney+ that debuted in 2019. Jon Favreau will direct the film, and they are aiming to film later this year. This will be the first Star Wars film to go into production since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. The Hollywood Reporter is where we saw the news report that the star was in talks.

Star Wars Fans: Who Is She Playing?

Weaver is no stranger to fandom, as. she is the original badass hero of the Alien franchise. She also has had memorable roles in the Ghostbusters franchise and has had roles in two of the biggest films ever made, James Cameron's Avatar films. She is a three-time Academy Award nominee for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Aliens, Gorillas In The Mist, and Working Girl. She is no stranger to Disney, having voiced a role in Pixar's Wall-E and Finding Dory.

My question is, who will she be playing? And who will be joining her as well. There are some questions about how involved star Pedro Pascal will be since he has a pretty packed schedule for the rest of this year, including starring in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four as Reed Richards and also for Disney. I am sure they will figure that all out, but it is a question worth asking.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu will head into production later this year for release in theaters on May 22nd, 2026.

