Will Smith Discusses Bad Boys 4 Storylines and Legacy

Bad Boys star Will Smith shares new details about the fourth film's storyline and the next generation in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

After being in development for several years, Bad Boys is officially slated to return this summer with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth entry to the long-running, popular buddy-cop film series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. And with the next film, the Bad Boys title might finally be able to crossover into the billion-dollar franchise territory, solidifying a rare box-office milestone. However, in order to keep evolving, the next era will also make the effort to establish fresh blood and a new piece of Bad Boys legacy through one character's son. Here's what we know.

Bad Boys Star Will Smith on the Importance of Legacy in Bad Boys: Ride or Die

When speaking to EW about the upcoming Bad Boys film, Smith explains, "Mike Lowrey's son plays a really critical part in saving the legacy of the Bad Boys and of Captain Howard. Jacob better get ready to have a really, really good summer because his life is never going to be the same after this movie. He has such a powerful role in this film." He then goes on to elaborate, "Mike is trying to repair his past with his son and the loss of the captain, and there's even a sense that Mike has that he might be cursed. He says, 'Bad s— happens to everybody I love,' and it's part of why he's had a difficult time having any love and any friendships other than Marcus. So this is about him trying to develop a ride-or-die relationship with his son, too."

The film stars Smith, Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Joe Pantoliano. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on June 14, 2024, from Sony Pictures.

