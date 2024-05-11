Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, wrestling

Adam Copeland Twists Knife in the Back of WWE, Calls Loyalty Silly

Adam Copeland, formerly Edge, 🔪 stabs WWE in the back by calling loyalty to WWE "silly" 😡 on Chris Van Vliet's podcast. 😱 The Chadster is outraged! 😠 Click for more! 👈

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster can't believe what he just read on Wrestling Inc. Adam Copeland, the man formerly known as Edge back when he was a decent wrestler in WWE that The Chadster actually cared about, has twisted the knife in the back of WWE even harder by appearing on the Insights with Chris Van Vliet podcast and calling loyalty to WWE "silly." 😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

According to the biased transcription from Wrestling Inc., who are obviously on Tony Khan's payroll, here's exactly what Copeland said:

I think [wrestling tribalism is] silly personally, only because when I was growing up I wanted to watch everything I could. If I could get my eyeball balls on Continental or Mid South or NWA or BC Allstar… I wanted to watch it all cause I wanted to see what was going on. You know at that stage, it was you got what you could get from the Apter magazines and that was it. I don't know, I don't understand the allegiance to initials but then I think about people with their favorite teams … but I've always been the same with like hockey. I love the Maple Leafs but I love hockey so I'll watch the Boston Bruins against the Florida Panthers because I know it's going to be a great game, just the way I look at it.

😤 Well, The Chadster has a message for you, Adam Copeland. Being loyal to WWE isn't silly. It's the most important thing in the world! 🌎 WWE gave you everything you have in this business. They made you a star. ⭐ They put food on your table. 🍽️ And this is how you repay them? By stabbing them right in the back and claiming that loyalty to the company that made you means nothing? For shame!

The Chadster knows that Copeland is obviously on Tony Khan's payroll now since he's appeared on that dreadful AEW programming. 🤑💰 But The Chadster didn't expect that so-called "journalists" like Chris Van Vliet would also be in Khan's pocket, along with the entire staff of Wrestling Inc. 😱 Is there no end to the treachery and deceit that Tony Khan will engage in as part of his sick vendetta against The Chadster?

Readers, The Chadster urges you to avoid these biased sources of wrestling news like Wrestling Inc. and stick to coverage from The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, which includes luminaries like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. 🗞️📰 Only we have the courage to tell the truth about Tony Khan's obsessive plots to undermine the wrestling business and make The Chadster's life miserable. 😖

And to think, all of this is happening while The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne ignores him to text with that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster tried to tell her about Edge's betrayal, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to her phone. 🙄 The Chadster knows she agrees with him deep down, but Tony Khan's harassment is getting to her too.

😫 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan, if you're reading this, The Chadster demands that you cease your nefarious schemes and leave the wrestling business to the professionals. And Adam Copeland, you need to apologize to WWE immediately and beg for their forgiveness. Loyalty is everything in this business, and you spit right in the face of it. The Chadster is disgusted by both of you! 😤

