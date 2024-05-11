Posted in: Audio Dramas, NBC, TV | Tagged: cheers, nbc, SiriusXM, ted danson, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, woody harrelson

Cheers Stars Ted Danson & Woody Harrelson Set to Host Series Podcast

Cheers stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson are reuniting to host the "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast for SiriusXM.

It seems inevitable these days that beloved stars from popular shows are reuniting to host topical & series rewatch podcasts. It's a trend that picked up steam during the pandemic. A few examples are The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's The Office Ladies; Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison's Fake Doctors, Real Friends; and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day's The Always Sunny Podcast. The latest comes from Cheers stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson, who are reuniting for Where Everybody Knows Your Name, a reference to the popular sitcom theme by Gary Portnoy for SiriusXM.

Cheers Stars Danson & Harrelson Reunite for "Where Everyone Knows Your Name" Podcast

The series, which was in development for a while, has a loaded guest list, including Eric Andre, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Simu Liu, Megan Mullally, Conan O'Brien, Nick Offerman, Martin Short, and Mary Steenburgen. Cheers was created by James Burrows, Glen, and Les Charles in 1982 on NBC with Danson playing Sam Malone, a former baseball player for the Boston Red Sox, who runs the bar called "Cheers" featuring the establishment's employees and their regulars. Harrelson joined the series in season four as bartender Woody Boyd, following original cast member Nicholas Colasanto's passing in 1985. The series played off Colasanto's real-life passing to write off his character Ernie "Coach" Pantusso. Cheers ran for 11 seasons, ending its run in 1993 – spawning a greater successful spinoff in Frasier that stars Kelsey Grammer in the title role, introduced in season three of Cheers. The show also starred Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenburger, George Wendt, Kirstie Alley, Shelley Long, and Bebe Neuwirth.

Where Everybody Knows Your Name will have Danson and Harrelson, who also appeared on Grammer's series during its original run on NBC, will reminisce about their time on Cheers and speak with guests about their lives. The podcast will be produced by Team Coco, with Nick Liao, Adam Sachs, Jeff Ross, and Colin Anderson serving as executive producers. Harrelson, Steenburgen, Antony Genn, and John Osborne will provide original music.

"Though I've always dreaded small talk at a cocktail party, I've found that it is a genuine privilege to sit down with someone for a deep, uninterrupted conversation. With this podcast, we'll do just that," said Danson. "And that I get to do it with Woody, my dear friend of many decades, is the cherry on top of the sundae. Each week, we'll reflect on our own friendships and careers and get to the core of the special guests who join us. I can't wait for you to listen." "The best part about doing this podcast is that it's given me an excuse to hang out with Ted," added Harrelson. "Sure, we'll talk with interesting guests, and sure, we'll share some laughs along the way, but the biggest win will be rekindling our romance, I mean friendship, after all this time. And I'm glad listeners will be able to join us for that." For more, you can check out the podcast page here.

