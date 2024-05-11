Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, jurassic park, jurassic world, jurassic world 4

Original Jurassic World 4 Director Addresses His Departure

The original director of Jurassic World 4 shares his thoughts on the franchise and why he chose to exit the big budget project.

The lengthy history of the Jurassic Park franchise (or, more recently, Jurassic World) has led to multiple "endings" for the film series — but in that time, we've also learned that it's probably never going to truly end. It's just too profitable to turn down from a production standpoint. And with an upcoming untitled film already confirmed to be reviving the dinosaur-centric story after its temporary conclusion in the 2022 movie Jurassic World Dominion, it's basically solidifying our longstanding opinion of its unstoppable cinematic potential.

Now, after choosing to depart the project in its early stages of conception, the film's initial director expresses his thoughts about the franchise while discussing his choice to remove himself from the next Jurassic World event.

Original Jurassic World 4 Director Discusses His Departure from the Project

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, director David Leitch acknowledged the choice to exit the big-budget project, explaining, "It was a really great conversation to have, to be in talks with Steven and Frank, about that franchise that is so dear to us, it was a really beautiful time. Ultimately, you have to do what's best for the movie at hand and do what's best for you as an artist. And make sure that you're making the same movie, and you could do it within the parameters, and at some point we just said — we wanted to give that answer quickly because they have to go make this movie quickly that everyone is excited to see, and I think that they've landed on, obviously, a brilliant director, who we love and respect and… It's going to be amazing. [Leaving Jurassic World 4 was] surreal, but I believe we've earned this position [to turn it down]."

