Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Break the Bat with McFarlane's New Knightfall Batman Vs. Bane 2-Pack

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as a new Batman figure is on the way with Bane

Article Summary McFarlane unveils a new Knightfall Batman vs Bane 2-Pack in the DC Multiverse line.

Detailed 7" Batman and MegaFig Bane capture the iconic showdown with ultra articulation.

The set includes battle-damaged Batman with accessories and a fabric cape.

Available for pre-order at $69.99, the Knightfall 2-Pack ships in June 2024.

DC Comics' Batman: Knightfall storyline remains one of the most iconic arcs in the history of the Dark Knight. Knightfall tells the tale of the rise of Bane, who has orchestrated a deadly and daring assault on Gotham City's infamous Arkham Asylum. This releases some of the city's dangerous inmates, which leads up to a brutal showdown with Batman. However, this is not a battle that Batman can win as he is pushed to his limits physically, mentally, and emotionally. Bane did "Break the Bat" and snapped the Caped Crusader's spine, and now McFarlane Toys is capturing that deadly battle with a brand new DC Multiverse 2-Pack.

This 2-Pack features a new Nightfall Battle-Damaged Batman who is getting a new angry expression, ripped outfit, and a fabric cape. Bane, on the other hand, finally returns to the DC Multiverse line in all his MegaFig glory. This deadly villain will feature a new blue Knightfall DC Comics deco and will come with some swappable hand. Witness the fall of Batman with this impressive 2-Pack that is priced at $69.99 and is set for a June 2024 release. Pre-orders are live on a variety of retailers as the set is not an exclusive release.

Knightfall Batman vs Bane DC Multiverse 2-Pack

"Introducing Bane, the relentless force of destruction whose confrontation with Batman will reshape the very foundations of Gotham City! From the chaotic depths of Arkham Asylum to the climactic showdown with the Dark Knight, these incredibly detailed 7" scale figure and mega figure capture the essence of Batman and Bane's presence like never before. As the inmates of Arkham Asylum run rampant, Batman is pushed to his limits, facing off against the likes of the Joker, Poison Ivy, the Riddler, and Killer Croc. But it is Bane, the monstrosity fueled by venom, who delivers a crippling blow that threatens to change the Caped Crusader forever."

Crafted with Ultra Articulation and featuring up to 22 moving parts, these figures offer a full range of posing possibilities, allowing you to recreate epic battles and dramatic moments from the darkest corners of Gotham.

Batman has accessories abound with a batarang, 4 extra hands providing the tools necessary for him to confront his most formidable foe.

Batman also features a wired cloth cape.

Included is a collectible art card featuring character art on the front and a gripping biography on the back, adding depth to Bane's legendary tale of vengeance and redemption.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!