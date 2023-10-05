Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, Blue Eye Samurai, netflix, preview, teaser

Blue Eye Samurai Preview: Mizu Faces "Cliff Showdown" with The Fang

Premiering on November 3rd, here's a look at a sneak preview of Amber Noizumi & Michael Green's Netflix anime series Blue Eye Samurai.

If you had a chance to check out Netflix's DROP 01 last week, then you know that one of the highlights was an anime hitting this November from series creators, writers & executive producers Amber Noizumi & Michael Green (Logan, American Gods). With Jane Wu directing and Noizumi serving as showrunner, Blue Eye Samurai spotlights Maya Erskine's Mizu, who seeks revenge while fighting the prejudice and patriarchy of her time. Following up on the preview images (which you can check out below) & teaser that was released, we have a sneak preview to pass along that finds an outnumbered Mizu in a cliffside showdown with the fury of the Fang – and demonstrates the anime's amazing animation work.

The animated series boasts a voice cast that includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more. Now, here's a look at the official clip that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the official teaser for Blue Eye Samurai – premiering on November 3rd, 2023:

This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge.

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series set to hit Netflix screens on November 3, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!