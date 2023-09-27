Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: anime, Blue Eye Samurai, netflix, preview, teaser

Blue Eye Samurai Teaser, Images Highlight Anime's Amazing Animation

Premiering on November 3rd, here's an official teaser and preview images for Amber Noizumi and Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai.

If you didn't get a chance to check out Netflix's DROP 01 earlier today, then you missed a ton of previews and announcements when it comes to the streaming service's upcoming animated line-up. And one original anime, in particular, that's been catching the attention of fans is series creators, writers & executive producers Amber Noizumi & Michael Green's (Logan, American Gods) Blue Eye Samurai. With Jane Wu directing and Noizumi serving as showrunner, the series spotlights Maya Erskine's Mizu, who seeks revenge while fighting the prejudice and patriarchy of her time. With the anime set to hit screens in November, viewers were treated to a set of preview images and a teaser that do an impressive job demonstrating the amazing animation work in play – a striking difference to a number of other projects released today.

The animated series boasts a voice cast that includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more. Now, here's a look at an official teaser for Blue Eye Samurai – premiering on November 3rd, 2023:

This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge.

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series set to hit Netflix screens on November 3, 2023.

