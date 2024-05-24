Posted in: Paramount+, Review, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Jonathan Frakes, paramount, Review, Sonequa Martin-Green, star trek, star trek: discovery

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 9 Review: A Breen in Protocol

As we race to the finish, Star Trek: Discovery's penultimate episode, "Lagrange Point," serves more as a setup for the series' final stand.

The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Discovery reached the home stretch of their final adventure as Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and company reach their destination as it relates to their season-long arc searching for the Progenitor technology in a race against time against the Breen in "Lagrange Point." The following contains minor spoilers.

Star Trek: Discovery: A Covert Mission to the Finish Line

As Discovery reaches its destination, they can't make sense of their latest mystery before the Breen, now led by Moll (Eve Harlow), arrives and takes the artifact. Meanwhile, Discovery is trying to devise a situation to reclaim the artifact from their Dreadnaught ship. What they come up with is to infiltrate the Breen and blend in. The B-story returns to Saru (Doug Jones) and T'Rinna (Tara Rosling) as they monitor the greater Breen political situation following the events of the previous episode "Labyrinths".

Directed by Jonathan Frakes and written by Sean Cochran and Ari Friedman, "Lagrange Point" provides the series with an atypical balance of mystery, intensity, and action, building up the expected existential finish. The bulk of the episode sees the bulk of the cast involved but with some notable omissions like Tig Notaro's Reno, Emily Coutts' Detmer, and Oyin Oladejo's Owosekun. The latter two, unfortunately, are only involved in two early episodes so far in this final season. I'm also surprised they haven't fit Oded Fehr's Vance and David Cronenberg's Kovich at this late stage. Perhaps it takes a little bit away from the epic nature of the finale.

I am glad to see Patrick Kwok-Choon's Rhys and Blu del Barrio's Adira with an improved presence and given more opportunities to shine this season. "Lagrange Point" organically features Martin-Green and Harlow's characters prominently, as they're the primary driving forces all season. Not to say everyone else will be bored, but it appears more they'll be on the outside looking in worrying about their own stuff and there's plenty of tension to spare as the finale continues two fronts. Credit to Frakes on posting another classic keeping a consistent ebb-and-flow throughout the episode. The finale of Star Trek: Discovery streams on May 30th.

