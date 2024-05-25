Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Of Play, glitch

Future Of Play Direct Returns On June 8 During Summer Game Fest

Organizers behind the Future Of Play Direct confirmed their livestream will be back for 2024, showing off more indie titles in June.

Organizers behind the Future Of Play Direct have confirmed the 2024 livestream will air on June 8 while Summer Game Fest weekend is happening. One of the many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many livestreams happening over the next few months, this one, in particular, will feature a ton of indie titles as well as updates for games already having been announced. We're sure there will be a few exclusives thrown into the mix as well. We have more details about the event for you below, as it will take place at 8am PT on June 8, 2024.

Future Of Play Direct 2024

We're back for Season 5 of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, bringing you the biggest and brightest future of play that you've come to love from this intergalactic hype machine. Tune in as v-tuber Melios the Android broadcasts stellar games from across the universe, highlighting bold new launch announcements, trailers, and show-stopping galaxy premieres! Get ready to swoon over cute anime girls with big swords, go on a date with death, practice witchcraft, and fight capitalism with the power of dance.

This year's Future Of Play Direct will showcase games from countless developers you've been dying to hear from. Get ready for exclusive announcements about cosmic new bangers from Trinket Studios (creators of Battle Chef Brigade), Texel Raptor (creators of Parkitect), Mighty Yell (creators of The Big Con), and Studio Pixel Punk (creators of Unsighted). Plus, tune in for exciting updates from titles such as Dungeon Clawler, Timberborn, Psychroma, Zodiac XXL, Airborne Empire, and much more.

The event is hosted by Glitch, a creator-led cooperatively-owned movement backing bold new forms of play and the people who define them. We're building the #FutureOfPlay together by sharing knowledge widely, co-creating spaces for experimentation, and making worlds for people who want more from their video games.

