Gunther Triumphs as Greatest King of the Ring EVER in Saudi Arabia

The Chadster declares Gunther the greatest King of the Ring winner EVER after an epic match with Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia! 👑 Take THAT, Tony Khan! 😤

Article Summary Gunther crowned 2023 King of the Ring after epic showdown with Randy Orton.

WWE's Saudi event hailed as spectacular, showcasing respect for wrestling.

The Chadster denounces AEW and Tony Khan's approach to talent and business.

Victory proves WWE's mastery in crafting legendary stars and unforgettable matches.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 👑👸 just wrapped up in 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia, and The Chadster has to say, it has been an amazing show! 🤩 Saudi Arabia is such a wonderful country that has so much respect for the wrestling business! 🙏 They give WWE lots of 💰💰💰 to hold events there, and they really know how to treat our favorite superstars right! 😍 The Chadster wishes he could have been there in person, especially to see Gunther's big win in the men's finals, but unfortunately, a passport mishap has kept The Chadster from leaving the country due to his "mental instability" 😡, but it's just as well because that means The Chadster can keep an eye and make sure Tony Khan doesn't succeed in his attempts to RUIN the wrestling business while The Chadster is gone! 😤

But let's talk about the REAL highlight of the show – the King of the Ring finals between Gunther and Randy Orton! 🤴 This match was an absolute CLASSIC, and dare The Chadster say… the greatest King of the Ring finals match EVER?! 🤯 Yes, even better than when Stone Cold Steve Austin won way back in 1996. Frankly, The Chadster never really appreciated Austin's anti-authority gimmick. 😒 It was so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, but The Chadster let it slide because he knew Austin was a WWE loyalist at heart! 😠

But THIS match… wow! 🤩 Gunther and Orton put on an absolute clinic, trading chops, punches, and suplexes in a back-and-forth battle that had the crowd on their feet! 🙌 The Chadster was on the edge of his seat watching at home, nearly spilling his White Claw all over his Mazda Miata keys, which would have been Tony Khan's fault obviously! 🚗🥂 And when Orton hit an RKO outta nowhere, The Chadster thought it was all over… but NO! 😲 Gunther kicked out and quickly capitalized with a crucifix pin to become the 2023 King of the Ring! 👑 All hail King Gunther! 🙇‍♂️

The Chadster has to say, this is how you book a tournament finals match! 💯 WWE really knows how to make new stars by having established veterans like Randy Orton put them over clean in the middle of the ring. 🌟 It's so respectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🙏 Unlike that dang 😡 Tony Khan in AEW, who thinks he can just have former WWE stars show up and put over young AEW talent willy-nilly! 😤 It's so disrespectful and literally stealing from WWE! 😠 Heck, Tony Khan probably got the idea to have tournaments in the first place from watching WWE! 🙄 He doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😒

But let's not dwell on that. 🙅‍♂️ The Chadster just wants to bask in the glory of Gunther's victory and this amazing match! 🤩 The Chadster will definitely be watching it again on replay, maybe while enjoying a nice White Claw and some Smash Mouth tunes in his Mazda Miata! 🚗🎵 Hey now, Gunther's an all-star, am I right? 😜 The Chadster is just so dang happy that WWE is still putting on incredible shows like this, no matter what that dang 😡 Tony Khan tries to do to ruin the wrestling business! 😤 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 But at least The Chadster has nights like this to remind him why he loves WWE so much! 🥰 Long live King Gunther, and long live WWE! 👑🙌

