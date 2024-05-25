Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Online Revamps Large PvP Battles With Node Wars

Pearl Abyss has launched a new update for Black Desert Online that changed how large-scale PvP Battles work with Node Wars.

Article Summary Pearl Abyss updates Black Desert with new Node Wars for improved PvP.

Node Wars now feature streamlined fort defense with unknown end times.

Resurrection and strategic building prep in Node Wars have been simplified.

Winning guilds earn buffs, silver, and up to 20% item drop chance for a week.

Pearl Abyss released a new update on Sunday for Black Desert Online, bringing a new solution to larger battles as players can now engage in Node Wars. Starting on May 26, players will be able to take on a major battle in the Node Wars for one hour from 6-7 pm PT from Sunday until Friday. This new system has been designed to introduce new systems and UI, helping lower the threshold of entry, but also allowing players to focus on combat. We have the details for you below, and we wish you all luck in this new system.

Black Desert Online – Node Wars

Hold the Fort, Win the War

A Node War is won when a guild occupies and defends a fort until it reaches the set 'end time' between 10-60 minutes. The game automatically generates fewer forts than guilds, creating tense competition to fight for each one. There are five tiers of forts, but the highly coveted 'Question Mark' forts, whose end time is unknown and are tougher to defend, provide greater rewards than other forts. Guild and alliance sizes range from 30, 50, to 75 players per guild, including respective gear caps of 550 (Tuvala gear), 685, or no limit at all. The new system randomly picks a territory, Balenos or Serendia (30 max players per guild), Mediah or Valencia (50 max players per guild), or Calpheon or Kamasylvia (75 max players per guild), providing higher competition than the older format.

Heavy Fire Power and Resurrection With Mounts!

The preparation process for installing strategic auxiliary buildings has been simplified in Black Desert Online. The buildings, vehicles, and siege weapons – including flame towers, Hwacha, cannons, and elephant nurseries – can now be purchased from the Guild Military Supply Manager in each town. This can be done by any guild member regardless of position. Resurrection is also streamlined and improved. When a player dies during battle, they can now select a town in which to resurrect and quickly rejoin the battlefield. If they die with their mount (horse), it resurrects with them! "Outposts" such as the "Indomitable Flag" and the "Guild Galley Ship" open up unique resurrection tactics, enabling players to reappear in different locations instead of the nearest town.

High Rewards: Buffs, Silver, Gold Bars, and More

Node War rewards have expanded in Black Desert Online. In addition to receiving tax income from the territory where the occupied fort is located, guilds can receive special buffs or guild funds (in-game currency). When players win in a territory group that includes Calpheon or Kamasylvia, they increase the chance of obtaining items in that area by up to 20% for a week. Players will also receive "personal rewards," such as Gold Bars and other powerful items.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!