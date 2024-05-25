Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kaiserpunk, Overseer Games

Kaiserpunk Announces Free Demo For Two Steam Festivals

Kaiserpunk will be getting a free demo this week that will carry on through two different Steam festivals, as you get to try it out.

Indie game developer and publisher Overseer Games has given a release date for the free Kaiserpunk demo that will be happening soon. The demo will launch on May 27 as part of Steam's Open World Survival Craft Fest and will carry onto the proper Steam Next Fest, ending on June 17. During that time, you'll be able to play a version with several hours of gameplay as you take an alternative path in the timeline to reshape your small piece of Europe following two world wars. You can see more of what you'll encounter in the gameplay trailer above.

Kaiserpunk

In Kaiserpunk, players will be in complete control of their city-state's capital. Everything from monitoring economies, managing supply chains, making sure citizens are happy, defending from opposing forces, and engaging with over 100 regions in diplomatic talks; will have players engaged in one of the most tumultuous times in human history. As a returning soldier from the frontlines, players will be starting from the ground up after coming home and seeing that their city-state was laid to waste. Resurrect your city-state by rebuilding structures and the workforce, begin producing goods to bring in resources to afford a better life for your citizens, create depots that transport goods, build military bases that include airports, and even decorate to your liking to make it feel lived in.

Robust City Building: Shape your city-state from the ground up! Unlock new buildings and upgrades to customize the layout of your city-state from the streets to the skylines.

Shape your city-state from the ground up! Unlock new buildings and upgrades to customize the layout of your city-state from the streets to the skylines. Take Over The World: Ally yourself with neighboring regions to facilitate trade and embark on a global conquest. With over 100 regions for the taking, enjoy unique bonuses and penalties depending on who you conquer and who you align with.

Ally yourself with neighboring regions to facilitate trade and embark on a global conquest. With over 100 regions for the taking, enjoy unique bonuses and penalties depending on who you conquer and who you align with. By Land, Sea and Air: Take it to the skies and the sea! Build important pieces of infrastructure in the sea and take the fight against your warring rivals in land, sea and air battles.Defend your city-state no matter how opposing forces choose to target you.

Take it to the skies and the sea! Build important pieces of infrastructure in the sea and take the fight against your warring rivals in land, sea and air battles.Defend your city-state no matter how opposing forces choose to target you. Control Over Your Resources: Dive into resource management and industrial production to grow your city-state to an empire that even neighboring regions would be jealous of. With 100 different types of resources to mine, farm, refine and manufacture; there is no end in sight to how powerful a city you can become for either good or nefarious means.

Dive into resource management and industrial production to grow your city-state to an empire that even neighboring regions would be jealous of. With 100 different types of resources to mine, farm, refine and manufacture; there is no end in sight to how powerful a city you can become for either good or nefarious means. Become a Logistical Powerhouse: Streamline supply lines to ensure that every aspect of your empire is running on all cylinders. Trade with merchants and smugglers or agree to larger trade deals with outside factions. Keeping production running as smoothly as possible will make your workers happy and your city-state as desirable as can be.

Streamline supply lines to ensure that every aspect of your empire is running on all cylinders. Trade with merchants and smugglers or agree to larger trade deals with outside factions. Keeping production running as smoothly as possible will make your workers happy and your city-state as desirable as can be. Alter History With Every Choice: Every single choice has an impactful effect on the narrative, economy and the fate of your citizens. Whether you are a leader of peace or exert your tyrannical power upon others, every action will alter the course of this alternate history timeline.

