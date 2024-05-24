Posted in: Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: craig mccracken, powerpuff girls, ppg, preview, Warner Bros

The Powerpuff Girls: Craig McCracken Updates, Clarifies "Something"

The Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken offered an update and some clarity on the "'something' PPG related" that they're working on.

Animation fans got the good news in July 2022 that Craig McCracken (the amazing Kid Cosmic) was developing a return animated series for The Powerpuff Girls for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE). The series would see viewers revisit the world of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as they face off against a variety of villains, including familiar foes and new threats. Three months later, clarified what the status of the projects was in response to the requests he was getting to reveal who would be returning for the series. "People are asking what characters will appear in the PPG reboot & my answer is that we really don't know," McCracken explained in a tweet/x. "We are currently brainstorming a pilot story that could set up a new series, but without knowing what we get greenlit for, it's impossible to say who will or won't appear."

Okay, now it's time for all of you to step into our TARDIS as we make our way from 2022 to today – May 24, 2024 – and with that journey comes an update from McCracken. After someone posted on Twitter/X that the original animated series was leaving Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service Max at the end of this month and that the timing was "baffling" since "a reboot of the series from Craig McCracken is in the works," McCracken looked to clarify the status of the project. "Technically, there isn't a PPG reboot series 'in the works," McCracken wrote. "We are simply in development on possibly making 'something' PPG related in [the] future."

Here's a look at what McCracken had to share earlier today regarding the project:

Technically there isn't a PPG reboot series "in the works." We are simply in development on possibly making "something" PPG related in future. — Craig McCracken (@CrackMcCraigen) May 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Craig McCracken: Why The CW's The Powerpuff Girls Series Didn't Work

It was a long, strange trip for Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather V. Regnier's (Sleepy Hollow) pilot for Powerpuff, their modern sequel series take on the beloved animated series "The Powerpuff Girls." Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) were tapped to play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in a modern, live-action take that found the pint-sized Powerpuff superteam now disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting but finding themselves needing to reunite to save the day one more time. Based on the animated series, the project also starred Donald Faison (Scrubs), Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie), Robyn Lively (Light As A Feather), and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants). First announced in 2020, the project would be reworked, the pilot retooled, and casting shifted – with the project officially declared as being no longer in development at The CW back in May 2023.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times six months later in honor of the animated series' 25th anniversary, McCracken shared his belief that The CW's series attempt failed because it was taking away what made the series so special in the first place. "I had one meeting with them, and I told them, 'When you turn them into adults, they're no longer the 'Powerpuff Girls' because if they're adults, that's just three super girls who don't have to deal with being kids.' That's a completely different show," McCracken explained. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television, the pilot was executive-produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden, with Erika Kennair producing and Maggie Kiley directing and executive-producing the pilot.

