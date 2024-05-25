Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Friday the 13th, Jason Voorhees, Player First Game

MultiVersus Shows Off Jason Voorhees In The Latest Trailer

With MultiVersus on the way next week, the game has a new trailer out showing off the latest character addition in Jason Voorhees.

Article Summary Jason Voorhees joins MultiVersus as a Tank class with a unique moveset.

Watch the odd transformation of a horror icon into a cartoon fighter.

MultiVersus adds Jason from Friday the 13th to its diverse roster.

Game to fully launch on May 28, featuring characters across WB franchises.

WB Games and Player First Game decided to show off more of Jason Voorhees after they announced him as the latest character being added to MultiVersus. This trailer is about a minute's worth of seeing how the character plays in the game, as they have oddly tried to make one of the scariest horror villains a cartoon character that's just here to beat people up and not kill them. It is truly one of the oddest sights we have seen from the title, as its clear he's been added because they own the IP, and not for any logistical purposes. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives in full on May 28.

Jason Voorhees

Jason towers over the competition as a Tank class character with a scary moveset that incorporates his axe and machete weapons, teleporting ability to show up right behind opponents and stuff them into a sleeping bag, fatally folding a bed in half to launch enemies off the map, and more. The video also shows off a glimpse of the "Uber Jason" character variant based on his appearance from the Jason X film.

Multiversus

The free-to-play platform fighter features an ever-expanding roster of popular characters based on Warner Bros. Discovery franchises. Announced characters currently include Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, and The Joker (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz, and Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, and Banana Guard (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty); Gizmo and Stripe (Gremlins); Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th); Agent Smith (The Matrix); and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog.

