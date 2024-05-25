Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Totally Spies! - Cyber Mission

Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission Announced For Fall 2024

Microids has a new video game on the way based on Totally Spies, as Totally Spies! - Cyber Mission will be released in October.

Article Summary New "Totally Spies! - Cyber Mission" game set for October 2024 release by Microids.

Playable solo or in local co-op, the game takes place during the animated series' Season 7.

Explore Singapore's futuristic settings, utilize stylish spy gadgets and uncover collectibles.

Engage in secret missions, puzzles, and multiplayer action with Sam, Clover, and Alex.

Microids has revealed a new video game from a popular cartoon series as we'll be getting Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission later this Fall. The story for this game will be set in the middle of Season 7 of the popular girl spy animated series, as Sam, Clover, and Alex all head to Singapore for this unique adventure. You'll be able to play it solo or with up to three people as you play all three of the spies in local co-op. We have more details about the game here, as it will be released for PC and all three major consoles on October 31, 2024.

Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission

The dazzling trio from Beverly Hills—Sam, Clover, and Alex— is back, and they are ready to light up the vibrant streets of Singapore with their spy skills! From the bustling streets of Singapore to Ayia University, embark on an action-packed adventure as you explore all the futuristic spots of the town. But buckle up! As the Spies settle into their new lives, a mysterious menace emerges to spread chaos and extends its influence, weaving its presence through the city streets.

Secret exploration: Take time to explore the city and its various locations. From the Port to the Bubble Spy Café and the famous gardens by the bay, discover dozens of essential collectibles for your missions! But remember, wherever you are, you never know when you'll get Woohped…

Take time to explore the city and its various locations. From the Port to the Bubble Spy Café and the famous gardens by the bay, discover dozens of essential collectibles for your missions! But remember, wherever you are, you never know when you'll get Woohped… Totally incognito : Master the art of infiltration by solving puzzles, collecting items, and remaining discreet to avoid being spotted! The mission's success is at stake.

: Master the art of infiltration by solving puzzles, collecting items, and remaining discreet to avoid being spotted! The mission's success is at stake. Stylish gadgets: Save Singapore in style with an array of high-tech gadgets. From the iconic Compowder to the sleek laser lipstick, each gadget interacts with the environment, outwits enemies, and overcomes obstacles in your path.

Save Singapore in style with an array of high-tech gadgets. From the iconic Compowder to the sleek laser lipstick, each gadget interacts with the environment, outwits enemies, and overcomes obstacles in your path. Strength in unity: Play as your favorite spy and join forces with up to 2 friends in local multiplayer mode! Cooperation is key for overcoming challenges and progressing through the missions, as each spy has her unique strength and special gadgets.

Play as your favorite spy and join forces with up to 2 friends in local multiplayer mode! Cooperation is key for overcoming challenges and progressing through the missions, as each spy has her unique strength and special gadgets. Just like in the series: Experience an adventure just as if you were in a "Totally Spies!" episode! Immerse yourself in an original story set in the new Season 7 and reunite with all your favorite characters.

