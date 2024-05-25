Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, season 2, smiling friends, trailer

Smiling Friends Director/Animator on Animating Allan's Adventure

Smiling Friends Director, Board Artist, and Animator Paul ter Voorde shared a look at how two scenes from "A Allan Adventure" came together.

We've got something a little different than just a preview for the next episode of Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends, and it comes courtesy of Episode Director, Board Artist, and Animator Paul Ter Voorde. Over the course of two tweets/xs, Ter Voorde offered a side-by-side comparison of two scenes from "A Allan Adventure" to show how they looked while being boarded and animated and how they looked when they hit our screens. In this case, we're getting a look at the scene when Allan enters the repair shop, as well as the Armzo scene – with Ter Voorde introducing fans to the creative team behind each, making each scene come to animated life.

First up, here's a look back at the sneak preview that serves as a nice reminder of the scenes getting the spotlight:

And here's a look at two scenes (with the first possibly being the funniest) from the episode:

In the final scene (bottom screen in the video), the very first shot of Allan arriving at the shop was animated by @FaxJam All the background characters were animated/designed by @MichaelRCusack Main character designs by @psychicpebble — Paul ter Voorde (@PaulterVoorde) May 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here are my boards for the Armzo scene, side by side with the final animation. It's one of the lengthy scenes in 203 with a lot happening. A team of animators were assembled to get it done as quick as possible.

You can see who did what on the bottom of the video. #SmilingFriends pic.twitter.com/0ymvMuXQrO — Paul ter Voorde (@PaulterVoorde) May 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

For this week's episode, we have two eyebrow-arching storylines going on – as you're about to see. First up, it looks like Mr. Boss has found love – and it's led him to the alter? Riding shotgun alongside that is the possibility that the Smiling Friends squad might be getting a new member – at least if a drunk Charlie has his way. Are you Team Jombo? Here's a look at the promo for this weekend's episode, "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?" – courtesy of the fine folks over at Adult Swim UK (followed by a revisit of some very cool Smiling Friends stuff from this past April):

Adult Swim Goes "Smiling Friends" for April Fool's Day

Here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:

Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:

And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:

i would never as long as i live use the phrase "tooning in" (toon referring to cartoon) but i will be watching adult swim starting at midnight with my good friend @MichaelRCusack !!! *a few minutes from now on the east coast https://t.co/Y62l2BNY1E — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):

The greatest love story ever told . . . with puppets. Our Smiling Friends April Fools event is now streaming on YT https://t.co/KDX5fTRMNh pic.twitter.com/l995HtlPSU — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…

Funny you would call me out publicly like this because on another messaging platform you're sending me dodgy questionable links to websites illegally showing this "smiling friends" April fools thing airing on the east coast right now, but cool beans, whatever ! :) https://t.co/ZhS7gGXCB9 — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

wouldn't be bringing up "dodgy shit" when you told me 'cusack coin' was a good investment and was going to change the Planet.. let's just say my robin hood account says otherwise! 49k that can't go to my kids. Thanks https://t.co/xvf7nsCnhw — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):

Hell is Jeremy and aberrant grandmothers. Watch our Smiling Friends April Fools event on YouTube https://t.co/KDX5fTRMNh pic.twitter.com/eUdn5Ywhtn — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…

if you don't have cable, you can now watch the new smiling friends on youtube 👁️👁️ https://t.co/tr2CDDRLYg — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Whatever man, the people that matter still hold and care/believe in Cusack coin! Have a good one 🙂 https://t.co/ls1YCs0EcC — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

sorry if i got Heated and/or frazzled back there, i hit my head pretty hard earlier and haven't been acting myself. Have a good one ✌️ https://t.co/u13yVZBz14 — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…

Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:

After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:

And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode:

YAY hope you enjoyed the first ep of Smiling Friends season 2!! Or that you find a link somewhere to watch it later!! Thanks everyone luv u!! 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/GdoqyZrl6h — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

thanks everyone for watching! rest of season 2 premieres may 12 https://t.co/SbdVxsu5XV — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

