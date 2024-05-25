Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, season 2, smiling friends, trailer
Smiling Friends Director/Animator on Animating Allan's Adventure
Smiling Friends Director, Board Artist, and Animator Paul ter Voorde shared a look at how two scenes from "A Allan Adventure" came together.
We've got something a little different than just a preview for the next episode of Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends, and it comes courtesy of Episode Director, Board Artist, and Animator Paul Ter Voorde. Over the course of two tweets/xs, Ter Voorde offered a side-by-side comparison of two scenes from "A Allan Adventure" to show how they looked while being boarded and animated and how they looked when they hit our screens. In this case, we're getting a look at the scene when Allan enters the repair shop, as well as the Armzo scene – with Ter Voorde introducing fans to the creative team behind each, making each scene come to animated life.
First up, here's a look back at the sneak preview that serves as a nice reminder of the scenes getting the spotlight:
And here's a look at two scenes (with the first possibly being the funniest) from the episode:
For this week's episode, we have two eyebrow-arching storylines going on – as you're about to see. First up, it looks like Mr. Boss has found love – and it's led him to the alter? Riding shotgun alongside that is the possibility that the Smiling Friends squad might be getting a new member – at least if a drunk Charlie has his way. Are you Team Jombo? Here's a look at the promo for this weekend's episode, "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?" – courtesy of the fine folks over at Adult Swim UK (followed by a revisit of some very cool Smiling Friends stuff from this past April):
Adult Swim Goes "Smiling Friends" for April Fool's Day
Here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:
Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:
And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:
And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):
Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…
Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):
Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…
What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…
Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:
After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:
And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode: