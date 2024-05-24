Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 4, umbrella academy

The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page's Viktor & Fam in Season 4 Images

Netflix released new images for the fourth and final season of its series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy.

Though we still have some time to go until the fourth and final season of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy hits our screens, it's never too early for a preview of what's to come. Earlier this month, we had a chance to check out a script page from the season opener, offering some interesting insights into two new faces joining the series for its final fun (more on that in a minute). Now, we have two new preview images to pass along to add to the "family toast" image that was previously released – with the first spotlighting Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves and the second finding the fam apparently having a moment of "tough love" – and things aren't looking too good…

Earlier this month, fans were treated to a page from the script for the season-opener, "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want" that offered some very interesting insights into Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman's Drs. Jean and Gean Thibedeau – a couple that clearly has some kind of vibe that things aren't exactly as they used to be – or should be. In a way, it's like they're "alt timelines archeologists":

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Previews Final Season

It was early in 2023 when Blackman signaled that the last line of the series finale (S04E06: "End of the Beginning" – directed by Paco Cabezas and written by Blackman) had been written. Meaning that we now knew the titles of the season's bookend episodes (with the final season kicking off with S04E01: "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," written by Blackman & Jesse McKeown). Following that, Blackman shared a look at a storyboard that included the caption, "Power. Unhinged." As for the storyboard, it appeared to show a character unleashing some serious power – but who? Also, are we sure that it's the same person? We're leaning that way – but something about the bottom image vibes differently from the one above it:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) have also joined the cast of the final season. Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series. Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!