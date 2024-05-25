Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo

Indie Live Expo 2024 Highlighted More Than 150 Titles

Early this morning, the Indie Live Expo 2024 livestream took place, as over 150 games got their moment in the sun heading into Summer.

Article Summary Indie Live Expo 2024 showcased over 150 indie games during a five-hour stream.

Surprise revelation of a playable demo for Suda51 and Swery65's 'Hotel Barcelona'.

New titles announced, including 'Nightmare Operator' and 'Kemono Teatime' for Steam.

Updates provided for 'Omega Crafter', plus a slew of indie RPGs and adventure games.

Earlier today, the Indie Live Expo 2024 livestream took place, as organizers highlighted over 150 titles across five hours. The showcase was basically a chance for every indie developer game to shine a little before a lot of these games go on to more development or take part in one of another dozen streams with a free demo involved. We have the official highlights from the organizers for you below as you can watch the entire presentation here.

Indoe Live Expo 2024 Highlights

Developers and publishers from around the world enjoyed time in the spotlight during INDIE Live Expo's multi-segment showcase. In one of the biggest surprises of the show, Suda51 (Grasshopper Manufacture Inc., No More Heroes Series) and Swery65 (While Owl Inc., Deadly Premonition Series) announced the out-of-nowhere demo launch and a new trailer for Hotel Barcelona, the time-looping horror action game. Indie Live Expo's May showcase included 150+ world premieres and content updates:

Haunted low-poly pixelated horrors await in Nightmare Operator , the supernatural third-person horror shooter developed by DDDistortion, now in development for PC via Steam.

Serve up delicacies in Kemono Teatime , the pixelated restaurant simulator developed by Studio Lalala, coming to PC via Steam in Fall 2024.

Declare war in C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield , the tactical roguelike deckbuilder RPG developed by ACQUIRE Corp., now available on PC via Steam.

Boyhood's End , the puzzle-filled narrative adventure published by Alliance Arts and co-developed by both WSS Playground and Buriki Clock, arrives on PC via Steam Early Access on September 6th, 2024.

Tackle teen trauma in the world premiere of Type-NOISE: Shonen Shojo , the story-rich puzzle adventure debut title from developer Dank Hearts , now in development for PC via Steam.

Duel against demons as Blade Chimera , the pixelated cyberpunk metroidvania published by PLAYISM and co-developed by Team Ladybug and WSS Playground, announces an August release date.

Form loving bonds during battle as Witch and Lilies , the romantic JRPG dungeon-crawler developed by Stromatosoft Inc , announces a DATE release date.

Wager against witches in All In Abyss: Judge The Fake , the Texas Hold'em adventure RPG developed by WSS Playground and published by Alliance Arts, coming to PC via Steam in 2024.

the Texas Hold'em adventure RPG developed by WSS Playground and published by Alliance Arts, coming to PC via Steam in 2024. Omega Crafter , the open-world survival crafting adventure currently available in early access developed by Preferred Networks (PFN), shared multiple milestone updates during its dedicated segment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!