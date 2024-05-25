Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, season 4, The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Filming Now Officially Underway

Filming is underway on HBO and Danny McBride's McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman & Edi Patterson-starring The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.

Nearly ten months after the word went out that HBO and series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones would be returning for a fourth season, this weekend seems as good of a time as any to pass along some good news. Heading into the weekend, Rough House Pictures confirmed that filming on the fourth season is officially underway.

"We Are So Back. Shooting season 4 HAS BEGUN!" read the caption to the Instagram post announcing the good news – along with a clapperboard for the new season:

The third season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones also stars Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Steve Zahn as Peter Montgomery, Stephen Dorff as Vance Simkins, Shea Whigham as Dusty Daniels, Kristen Johnston as May-May, Lukas Haas as Chuck, Robert Oberst as Karl, Stephen Schneider as Stephen, Iliza Shlesinger as Shay Marigold, Sturgill Simpson as Marshall, and Casey Wilson as Kristy. Now, here's a look back at the trailer and overview for the third season:

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by Danny McBride; directed and executive produced by Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!