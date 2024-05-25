Posted in: Arc System Works, Cygames, Games, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Granblue Fantasy, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Beatrix Has Joined The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Roster

Arc System Works and Cygames have a new update out for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising with Beatrix now officially on the roster.

Article Summary Beatrix joins Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising with the Version 1.40 update.

New content includes Battle Pass Round 4, Lancelot’s costume, and Story mode.

Beatrix DLC includes her Premium Avatar, Embrasque Sword Cutout and more.

System Voice Set 2 adds character voices from Character Pass 1 for purchase.

Arc System Works and Cygames have released a new update for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, as Beatrix has officially joined the roster. Technically called Version 1.40, this update brings in the Undying Blue to the game, along with a bunch of new in-game content. This includes the Battle Pass Round 4, a new character costume in the shop (Lancelot's "Knight's Finery"), and System Voice Set 2. You're also getting the new online lobby and Story mode updates as part of the pack of content. We have the finer details of all the content that's been released below, as well as a trailer showing off the gameplay for Beatrix.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Version 1.40

Beatrix, the Undying Blue

Beatrix is now obtainable as a DLC character in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. This addition to the roster includes a Beatrix Premium Avatar that can be set as a Partner Character to give you advice and support while playing, an Embrasque Sword Weapon Cutout, and more! This Society agent is the proud contractor of the seal weapon Embrasque. Fueled by its karma-devouring power and her own unyielding spirit, Beatrix dives headlong into the thick of battle on her missions, all in pursuit of glory and a hefty paycheck.

Battle Pass Round 4

The latest battle pass, Battle Pass Round 4, includes additional in-game items that can be unlocked, such as character illustrations, music, badges, trophies, and more. A new lobby avatar, Shark, can also be obtained as a battle pass reward. Players can obtain even more rewards by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass Round 4 DLC, which includes an Indigo Witch costume for Beatrix in addition to exclusive character colors and weapon skins.

System Voice Set 2

A new system voice set, System Voice Set 2, unlocking character system voices for characters included in Character Pass 1 (Lucilius, Vane, Beatrix, and two unannounced characters) is now available for purchase.

