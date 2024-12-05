Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Blue Lock

BLUE LOCK 2nd Season Finale Set for Crunchyroll Simulcast on Dec. 28th

Kodansha and Crunchyroll announced that the hour-long finale of BLUE LOCK 2nd Season will be simulcast on December 28th at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET.

Kodansha and Crunchyroll announced that the hour-long finale of BLUE LOCK 2nd Season will be simulcast on December 28 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. That'll be it for the current biggest soccer anime series for now. There will likely be more seasons since the original manga series is still running with lots more arcs, basketball matches, and epic faceoffs to come.

BLUE LOCK is about Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer? The second season takes place in the next stage of the teams' progress. After making it this far, 35 players stand, but now the Blue Lock program itself faces elimination from Japan's very own U-20 National Team. Vicious rivals will have to team up to defeat the national youth team if any of them want a shot at the striker position. Can they put aside their egos long enough to win together, or will they lose divided?

Trailers covering the acclaimed "BLUE LOCK vs. Japan's U-20" arc, revealing the BLUE LOCK XI and Japan's U-20 National team, are now available with English subtitles. They're presented here if you don't want to hit links. The anime series is produced by Studio 8bit. BLUE LOCK 2nd Season is directed by Yuji Haibara (The Slime Diaries), with character designs by Kenji Tanabe and music by Jun Murayama.

The second season of BLUE LOCK is currently available to stream worldwide only on Crunchyroll, except in Japan and parts of Asia – the series will also be available in India and Southeast Asia.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!