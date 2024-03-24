Posted in: Nickelodeon, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: blue's clues, nickelodeon, Steve Burns

Blue's Clues: Steve Burns' Heartfelt Message to Nickelodeon Family

In light of the revelations from the docuseries, Blue's Clues host Steve Burns checked in to see how the Nickelodeon family was holding up.

If you've been checking out ID's docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, then you know of the horror stories that have come out about what was going on behind the scenes of a number of popular Nickelodeon shows during the kids' network's heyday. One of those revelations came from former Drake & Josh star Drake Bell, who spoke of being repeatedly sexually abused by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. Since it aired, fans who grew up on those shows have been wrestling with their emotions regarding what they've learned – even as others associated with the network went public with their personal traumatic experiences.

So if there were ever a time when we needed Blue's Clues' Steve Burns to check in – someone who is quickly becoming the "Mr. Rogers" for a new generation – to see how we're all collectively doing, now would be that time – and that's exactly what he did. Taking to social media (as you'll see below), Burns let us know that he was "checking in" before following up with a request that's hitting the hearts of millions: "Tell me what's going on." And after that… Burns went quiet. Because he wasn't there to tell us what he thought. He was there for us. He was there to listen. Another example of the kind of personalized "interactivity" that made his run on the beloved children's show so memorable. After a short period of time, Burns followed up with, "OK. Alright, well, it's good to hear from you. You look great, by the way." Here's a look at Burns' Instagram and TikTok posts that have (with his TikTok post breaking past 6.3 million views and over 41,000 comments):

