Posted in: BBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: bluey, opinion, Strictly Come Dancing

Bluey Set to Join Strictly Come Dancing Despite SNL "Scandal"?!?

Bluey will join Strictly Come Dancing for BBC Children in Need 2024 despite the "shocking scandal" exposed on SNL this weekend. OH NOES!

Bluey, the wise, sweet, and funny cartoon dog with her own Emmy Award-winning series, will be joining Strictly Come Dancing at the BBC Children in Need charity event his year, dancing right alongside the Professional Dancers to help raise funds to support the work the charity does helping children and young people all across the UK. Bluey will perform a playful dance that will include easy moves to dance along to so that everyone at home can join in on the fun. The timing might be a bit unfortunate given the shock revelation that exploded in scandal for Bluey just this weekend (just go with us on this), at a time when Strictly Come Dancing has just barely come out from under a scandal of its own. Oh dear. The BBC has a tendency to just drop itself neck deep in this stuff at the worst time possible, which is really very British.

Bluey will be joined by Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe, and Michelle Tsiakkas to perform a playful dance that will include easy moves to dance along to so that everyone at home can join in on the fun, including The Mashed Potato, The Alligator and The Floss amongst loads more in this specially choreographed jaunty group jive to Land of 1000 Dances. Fans are also invited to take part in the Bluey's Dance Mode Challenge and share their moves using the hashtags #DanceWithBlueyChallenge and #BBCChildrenInNeed. For more details on how to get involved and join in the fun, visit the BBC Children in Need – Bluey's Dance Mode Challenge page.

Neil Jones, who will be dancing alongside his fellow Strictly Professionals and Bluey herself, says: "Many stars have taken to the ballroom over the years, but this is next level! I can't think of any other better occasion for us to say G'day to Bluey than for BBC Children in Need. It's going to be Fab-Blue-Lous!" Sam Moor, Producer at Ludo Studio, added, "We are so privileged to have Bluey invited onto the Strictly Dancefloor to share some of her iconic dance moves. Our animators have done an awesome job to bring her into the glittering glamour of the Strictly world, and we can't wait for fans of both shows to enjoy the moment on the Children in Need night."

About That Bluey Scandal…

This is all well and good, apart from the "bombshell" dropped on SNL in the United States just this weekend. In a sketch, a shocking photo was revealed of Bluey's TV dad, Bandit, allegedly engaging in BDSM outside of the TV series. This is not intended to kink-shame consenting adults in their private lives, and Bandit's private photos were probably stolen and sold to TMZ or something. In the BBC's defense, they could not have known this was coming out. Careers could be ruined over this. Poor Bandit!

We kid, we kid! This is the full comedy sketch from SNL that explains the full context for that "shocking photo" and what specifically we're talking about. Well, it's only shocking if you're not acquainted with BDSM or Rule 34. If you don't think this is funny, well, nobody will judge you. It's okay. Really. Just don't kink-shame.

Bluey will take to the dancefloor during this year's BBC Children in Need, which will return at 7 p.m. on Friday, 15 November, to BBC One and iPlayer with a live entertainment extravaganza of comedy, music, and surprise guests to raise life-changing funds for children and young people across the UK. Viewers overseas will be able to watch the sketches and segments on the Children in Need YouTube channel, including the clip from the Doctor Who Christmas Special "Joy to the World."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!