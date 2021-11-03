Bookies Suspend Bets Over Omari Douglas As The Next Doctor Who

It began with The Sun newspaper. Who yesterday announced that Omari Douglas, who appeared in Russell T Davies' It's A Sin, was the frontrunner to play The Doctor in the fourteenth season of Doctor Who in 2023. They quoted "a TV insider" saying "Omari is the perfect candidate on so many levels, including the fact that the BBC said they'd prefer the Doctor to be played by a non-white actor. He has also struck up the kind of close working relationship with Russell that helped Christopher and David get the sought after role. And although he's not quite a household name yet, he's proved he's a great actor with a memorable performance in It's a Sin." Which basically means nothing at this stage.

Because it is worth remembering that a few weeks ago The Sun had announced that Olly Alexander was the next Doctor Who and that he was "is thrashing out final details with BBC bosses to replace Jodie Whittaker and become the 14th Doctor" with a source telling them "Olly is on the verge of being announced as the new Doctor. Negotiations are at an advanced stage. He's been heavily promoted for the role by Russell — who he's worked closely with on other projects. Russell was impressed with his work and felt he was a great fit for the Doctor. It's definitely happening, he's just had to keep quiet about it while negotiations were finalised."

There's a long history of this. Ever since the eighties, the media was obsessed that there might be a female Doctor Who, something supported by Tom Baker and original showrunner Syndey Newman. In 1982, the Syndey Herald was convinced it was Brian Blessed.

In 1986, The Sun announced that comedian Alexei Sayle would be the new Doctor Who.

In 1996, Simon Callow was named as the next Doctor Who by the Pink Paper.

In 2001, without even a show to air, Bella announced that Alan Cumming had the future role.

In 2002, the Daily Star claimed it would the then 75-year-old Ken Dodd taking the role.

In 2003, the Sun claimed it was Eastenders star, Shane Ritchie.

While The Sun preferred to report it was Eddie Izzard.

On March 20th, 2004, the day that the BBC announced Christopher Eccleston's casting as the Ninth Doctor, early editions of the Daily Mail newspaper in the UK carried a story stating that Bill Nighy was to be Doctor Who. These editions are now collector's items.

On March 20th, 2004, the day that the BBC announced Christopher Eccleston's casting as the Ninth Doctor, early editions of the Daily Mail newspaper in the UK carried a story stating that Bill Nighy was to be Doctor Who. These editions are now collector's items. In 2008, The Sun announced that Colin Salmon would be the eleventh Doctor Who, quoting a source saying "He made a good impression when he appeared and bosses think the time is right to have the first black Doctor." While the Sunday People claimed it would be Jason Statham quoting an insider saying "It will be Doctor Who meets gangland. He will do a lot more thinking with his fists and will be a sure-fire winner with the ladies… Doctor Who is still seen as a bit geeky but Jason will add sex appeal and give the character a more dangerous edge."

And The Star claimed it would be Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson after the 15 years old tweeted out "omg i wanna be The Doctor they said any age & gender, right?".

In 2017, the Sun reported what the Mirror had run, that Kris Marshall had already started filming the series and would take over from Peter Capaldi, repeated by the Star. While the People was convinced with an exclusive that it would be Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Kris Marshall as her number two.

Hell, for a while I was convinced that Paterson Joseph was to be the eleventh Doctor before I managed to scoop the world with a tweet. But nevertheless, the Sun report is enough for bookmakers William Hill to pull the market for the next Doctor Who again, when previously they had Lydia West as favourite. Ladbrokes has nothing. Neither has Betfair. Coral still does, with Olly Alexander as favourite, but no option for Omari Douglas. Yet.

Douglas graduated from Arts Educational Schools, London, in 2015, is best known for his work in Wise Children, Midas Man and It's a Sin, and co-starred in Constellations at London's Vaudeville Theatre opposite Doctor Who alumni Russell Tovey earlier this year, and alongside other versions of the show with other casts including Peter Capaldi and Zoe Wanamaker.