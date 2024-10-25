Posted in: NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: ali g, borat, kamala harris, sacha baron cohen, trump

Borat & Ali G Return, Take on VP Kamala Harris, Donald Trump (VIDEO)

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sacha Baron Cohen gave Borat and Ali G a chance to chime in on Donald Trump and VP Kamala Harris.

With only days to go until the U.S. decides between Vice-President Kamala Harris and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump, it seems like everyone and their mother (and their mother's mother) has had a chance to share how they feel – unfortunately, that includes the whackjobs. So, it's only fair that Borat and Ali G be given a televised platform to have their thoughts heard – and that's exactly what Jimmy Fallon gave them when Sacha Baron Cohen checked in with the host of NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. And just in case you think he might be a bit rusty or need some time to get into character, all Cohen needed was a skullcap, glasses, and a fake mustache.

"Yo, Mr. Trump. You is being convicted of 32 crimes, you stole classified documents, you boned enough porn stars, and you ain't never paid no taxes. Respect! You my hero," Cohen's Ali G offered with "respect" to what Trump has either been hit with or gotten away with. When it came time for Borat, there was not hesitation in him going after Trump for his lies against the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio. "Mr. Trump. You say in Ohio that people no eat the cats and the dogs. Which restaurant do they serve them at? Can I get a reservation, please?" Borat asked of Trump. "In my country we have KFC: Kazakh Fried Cat. It's pussy licking good."

In terms of the two candidates, Borat made it clear that he's had a great past track record working with Trump. "Mr. Trump, that remind me of your visit five years ago to the bear pageant. We paid the hush money to gather the grizzly. Problem solved. Thank you for your nuclear secrets in return. You scratch my back, I scratch your crumb," Borat revealed – but that didn't mean that he didn't have something to share with VP Harris. "You are a woman, a person of color, and married to a Jew. I advise you not to come to Kazakstan. You already have made three of the four crimes punishable by death," Borat advised VP Harris – before a nod back to Trump's issues: "Please do tell me you have made sexy time with an underage bear."

