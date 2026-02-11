Posted in: Amazon Studios, MGM Television, TV | Tagged: Bosch, Bosch: Start of Watch

Bosch: Ariana Guerra Joins Prequel Series "Start of Watch" Cast

Ariana Guerra has joined the cast of Showrunner Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony's Cameron Monaghan-starring prequel, Bosch: Start of Watch.

Article Summary Ariana Guerra joins Bosch: Start of Watch as rookie LAPD officer Rosa, bringing fresh energy to the cast.

The prequel series stars Cameron Monaghan and explores Bosch's early police career in Los Angeles.

Rosa's character faces personal struggles, a budding romance with Bosch, and tough choices on the force.

Set in 1990s LA, the show dives into racial tension, police corruption, and the events shaping Bosch's legacy.

We've got a casting update to pass along for fans of bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Bosch" universe. Showrunner Tom Bernardo (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy) and Brian Anthony's (Bosch: Legacy, FBI) Cameron Monaghan (Shameless)-starring prequel series Bosch: Start of Watch has welcomed Ariana Guerra (Nemesis, CSI: Vegas) to the cast. Guerra's Rosa is a rookie LAPD officer and native Angeleno who brings uncommon maturity and street smarts to the job. Raised in the neighborhoods she patrols, she represents a new generation of cops in a post-Rodney King city. Beneath her confidence is a deep insecurity – shaped by a young pregnancy, a failed first career, and the pressure of providing for her child. During her probationary year, a budding romance with Bosch threatens her credibility, forcing Rosa to prove she can finish what she starts. Guerra joins a cast that currently includes Monaghan and Omari Hardwick (STARZ's Power) as veteran officer Eli Bridges.

"I'm deeply grateful to Michael Wright and the team at MGM+ for championing this next chapter in Bosch's journey with such remarkable care and integrity," shared Connelly when news of the prequel series was first announced. "Being able to see how Harry Bosch became the man we have loved for 10 seasons is a gift to me and his many fans. I can't wait to dig in with Cameron and the writers to explore this uncharted character territory."

MGM+'s Bosch: Start of Watch is set to explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD. Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, "Everybody counts, or nobody counts." Bernardo and Anthony are executive producers, along with Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, and Jasmine Russ. Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures, with Fabel Entertainment producing.

