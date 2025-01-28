Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Teaser: Final Series Run Kicks Off March 27th

Prime Video's Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz-starring Bosch: Legacy kicks off its final run beginning on March 27th.

Over the course of two series and nine seasons, Prime Video and bestselling author Michael Connelly have taken fans into the lives of Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), a retired LAPD homicide detective turned private investigator; Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), an attorney who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system; Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), a patrol cop wrestling with the challenges of patrolling the streets of Los Angeles. But on March 27th, it's the beginning of the end for this chapter of their lives when the 10-episode third and final season of Bosch: Legacy gets underway (with the series finale set for April 17th). "What an amazing run it has been. I could not have asked for a better cinematic adaptation of my work," shared Connelly, who also serves as an executive producer for Bosch: Legacy. "Led by Titus Welliver and showrunners Eric Overmyer and Tom Bernardo, and a great partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, I think we defined the start of the streaming era with the best detective show ever." With the third and final season based on Connelly's best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), here's a look at what we can expect and a rundown of the new and returning cast.

The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three main players. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies. Returning with Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz for the final run are Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan), and Chris Browning (Preston Borders).

Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), and Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity). In addition, we know that Maggie Q will be introduced as Det. Renee Ballard during the final season, serving as a springboard for the upcoming spinoff series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!