Bosch: Prime Video's Renée Ballard Series Sets July Filming Date

Based on an updated production list, filming on Prime Video & author Michael Connelly's Renée Ballard series is set for July in Los Angeles.

Our most recent updates on bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Bosch-verse" have been focused on Det. Renée Ballard's literary future – with November 5th bringing Connelly's new novel The Waiting (in print, eBook & audiobook) –with some familiar faces also on hand. But for this go-around, it appears we have a filming update to pass along regarding Prime Video's upcoming Maggie Q-starring Renée Ballard series. In this week's updated production list, filming on the series is set for July 8th in Los Angeles, California.

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. "It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partner for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of 'Bosch: Legacy.' Fans of the books will love it," shared Connelly when the news was first announced.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Sherwood announced that the writers' room had officially wrapped and that it was time to move on to "casting, prep, and production." "The writer's room for Ballard is officially wrapped! Next steps: casting, prep, and production. It's going to be a long road but this first leg was a damn DELIGHT. The writers you see here are proof that talent and kindness CAN co-exist. I'm overrun with gratitude for them, for [Michael Connelly], and for the best partner Michael Alaimo. Y'all get ready for Renee Ballard," Sherwood wrote as the caption to her Instagram post – including a look at the writers' room and Alaimo (followed by Connelly reposting Sherwood's news):

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive-produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

