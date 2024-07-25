Posted in: AEW, Comics, DC Comics, Sports, TV | Tagged: britt baker, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Swerve Strickland, toni storm, will ospreay, wrestling

DC Comics Stabs WWE in the Back, Debuts AEW Comics at SDCC

The Chadster is cheesed off! DC Comics betrays WWE by debuting AEW comics at SDCC. Tony Khan's latest scheme to ruin wrestling and The Chadster's life! 😡📚🦸‍♂️

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😤 The Chadster can't believe what he's seeing right now. DC Comics has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by collaborating with AEW to debut AEW comics at San Diego Comic Con. 🗡️🩸 This is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to cheese off The Chadster and ruin the wrestling business. 😠💔

The Chadster saw the video posted by the AEW on TV official account on X, and it made The Chadster's White Claw seltzer curdle in his stomach. 🤢 Seeing Swerve Strickland, Timeless Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Darby Allin all gushing over their own 2-page comics was just too much for The Chadster to bear. 😫📚 According to an AEW press release, comics featuring Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy will also debut at the convention.

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 Doesn't DC Comics know that WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment? 🏆 How could they possibly think that AEW wrestlers deserve their own comics? It's clear that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business or comic books. 🙄📊

The Chadster can't help but wonder if this is all part of Tony Khan's master plan to torment The Chadster. 🕵️‍♂️ Last night, The Chadster had another one of his recurring nightmares about Tony Khan. In this dream, The Chadster was at San Diego Comic Con, browsing the WWE merchandise booth, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared, dressed as Batman. 🦇 He chased The Chadster through the convention center, throwing AEW comics at The Chadster like they were batarangs. The Chadster tried to escape in his Mazda Miata, but Tony Khan's Batmobile was too fast.

The nightmare took a bizarre turn when The Chadster found himself cornered on the rooftop of the convention center. 🏢😱 And what was The Chadster wearing? A Catwoman costume, of all things! 🐱‍👤💔 Tony Khan drew closer, his Batcape billowing in the wind, and with a smirk, he whispered, "Let's keep the masks on, Chad." The Chadster's heart raced, but just as Tony Khan reached out, The Chadster woke up with a jolt. 😰⚡Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 😰💭

But it's not just the comics that have The Chadster cheesed off. 😤 The fact that DC Comics would do this as their parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, is negotiating a new TV rights deal with AEW is just another slap in the face to WWE. 👋😢 The Chadster has heard rumors talking about the new deal putting AEW content on MAX, another knife in the back for true wrestling fans. The Chadster can't even enjoy streaming services anymore without being reminded of Tony Khan's vendetta against him. 📺🚫

The Chadster tried to explain all of this to his wife, Keighleyanne, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 🙄📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she agrees with him, though. She must understand how Tony Khan is ruining their marriage. 💔💍

It's clear to The Chadster that this whole DC Comics collaboration is just another way for Tony Khan to get under The Chadster's skin. 😠 The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if Tony Khan himself wrote these comics, probably filling them with biased propaganda about how great AEW is. 📝🙅‍♂️

The Chadster, being one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, can see right through this scheme. 🕵️‍♂️ In fact, The Chadster is sure that his fellow unbiased reporters like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger would agree. The Chadster wonders if they're also suffering from Tony Khan's torment for their commitment to objective journalism. 🤔📰

In conclusion, this DC Comics and AEW collaboration is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to ruin the wrestling business and The Chadster's life. 😢 The Chadster can only hope that true wrestling fans will see through this shameless publicity stunt and stick with WWE, the only real wrestling company. 🙏💪

Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go throw a White Claw seltzer at his TV and then drive around in his Mazda Miata blasting Smash Mouth to calm down. Maybe then The Chadster will be able to forget about this betrayal by DC Comics. 🚗🎵 Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😤

