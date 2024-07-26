Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Shadow the Hedgehog, sonic the hedgehog

Build Shadow As LEGO Unveils Their Newest Sonic the Hedgehog Set

Get ready to connect some bricks as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including a display Shadow the Hedgehog

Article Summary LEGO unveils a 720-piece Shadow the Hedgehog display model kit with detailed features and iconic colors.

The model is 8" tall with hidden Easter eggs like a Chaos Emerald and Gold Rings for fans to discover.

Shadow's design captures his serious persona, introduced in Sonic Adventure 2 as the "Ultimate Lifeform."

Priced at $69.99 and releasing in October 2024, pre-orders for this set will be available soon.

Shadow the Hedgehog was introduced in Sonic Adventure 2 (2001) and created by Dr. Gerald Robotnik. Shadow is an artificially engineered lifeform known as the "Ultimate Lifeform" and has a more serious and dark personality. Unlike Sonic, who mainly uses speed, Shadow wields some impressive powers with super speed and Chaos Control, which allows him to manipulate time and space using the Chaos Emeralds. LEGO is now giving Shadow his very own set with a 720-piece display model kit featuring a brick-built 3D model of his head.

Shadow's signature colors are featured here, and the model comes in at 8" tall, 7" wide, and 8.5" deep. LEGO did add some fun Sonic the Hedgehog Easter Eggs as well inside the set with a hidden Chaos Emerald and some Gold Rings. It is fun to see more model sets like this starting to arrive, and hopefully, Sonic and Knuckles will get some sets in the future to pair with Shadow. Pre-orders for this Shadow the Hedgehog set are not live yet, but he is priced at $69.99 with an October 2024 release.

LEGO Shadow the Hedgehog Model Set

"Adult gaming enthusiasts can share their passion for the Ultimate Lifeform with this collectible Shadow the Hedgehog (77000) buildable LEGO® display gift model. This authentically detailed model kit captures the bold coloring and fierce expressionof Shadow, an iconic character from the Sonic the Hedgehog™ video game franchise. The buildable display set features Shadow's head and a nameplate, plus Easter eggs hidden in both the head and the sturdy stand."

Sonic model for adults – Treat yourself or another video game fan with this detailed, collectible Shadow the Hedgehog gift set featuring a displayable model with special Easter eggs

Build and display – This model kit features Shadow's head withits iconic quills and a stand with a nameplate, plus various Easter eggs, including a Chaos Emerald and 3 Gold Rings, hidden in the build

